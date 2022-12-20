Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i with next-gen Nvidia GeForce graphics is coming soon — perfect if you love to work and play

Lenovo just unveiled the brand spankin' new IdeaPad Pro 5i ahead of CES 2023. This hot-and-happenin' laptop sports a spacious 16-inch display and comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce graphics and Intel processors.

Keeping those internal components in mind, the ideaPad Pro 5i is an excellent machine for those who need fast, zippy in the performance in the daytime while working, but need a lean and mean gaming rig that can handle light play at night.

What's new with the IdeaPad Pro 5i?

As mentioned, the IdeaPad Pro 5i will be packed with next-gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia GeForce GPUs, allowing you to create content seamlessly and efficiently. However, if you want to engage in some light gaming, you can do that, too. After all, Lenovo boasts that thermal performance has improved, so that means you can enjoy gaming with a quieter and cooler experience.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (Image credit: Lenovo)

Other new features include a 25% larger touchpad and an all-new Dynamic Display Switch display. The latter ensures that your panel's refresh rate is variable, allowing it to climb up to a refresh rate of 120Hz, depending on what you're doing. The screen also comes with a QHD+ display resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and an sRGB color gamut coverage of 100%.

Thanks to the Eyesafe-certified low-blue light display, even if you're spending hours upon hours working on this display, you needn't worry too much because the IdeaPad Pro 5i's panel is optimized for eye comfort.

The FHD IR camera comes with a time-of-flight sensor, allowing you to use the Windows Hello smart login. As an added bonus, the IdeaPad Pro 5i comes with an SSD expandable storage slot, so you can up the ante on how much data can be stored.

In terms of I/O options, the IdeaPad Pro 5i comes with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, which facilitate fast data transfer rates and better productivity.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (Image credit: Future)

Users may also appreciate the IdeaPad Pro 5i's Smart Power feature, which can detect user behavior. "It works to adjust and enhance performance within an intelligent power and cooling mode to deliver adaptive performance, battery life, and thermals based on real usage," a Lenovo press release said.

The ideaPad Pro 5i, with a starting price of $1,499, is expected to hit store shelves at around May 2023. It comes in two color variants: Arctic Grey and Frost Blue.

We can't wait to review it to see if it's one of the best Lenovo laptops (or one of the best laptops period) on the market.