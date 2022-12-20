Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 unveiled ahead of CES 2023 — choose between Intel or AMD processors

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

The IdeaPad Slim 5 is ideal for those seeking a thin-and-light companion

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Say hello to the new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5! This bad boy, like its name suggests, is a thin-and-light laptop, perfect for on-the-go worker bees. At the same time, packed with a large 16-inch display, it's spacious enough that you'll never feel cramped on the IdeaPad Slim 5.

Feel free to choose your fighter. The IdeaPad Slim 5 comes with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors while the IdeaPad Slim 5i is outfitted with up to the latest Intel Core CPUs.

All about the IdeaPad Slim 5 and 5i

The new eighth-gen IdeaPad Slim 5 and 5i laptops are portable, sleek and thin. Its large 16-inch display features a 2.5K resolution and offers a DCI-P3 color gamut coverage of 100%, delivering ultra-vivid colors and a vibrant viewing experience.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Keeping the safety of your eyes in mind, the panel is a TÜV Rheinland low blue light-certified display. Lenovo says that it upgraded the FHD infrared webcam, ensuring that the images captured on the camera are more accurate. Plus, privacy-minded users will appreciate the new physical privacy shutter.

Other new features include a larger touchpad. Whether you're surfing the web or navigating your desktop, the spacious touchpad should kick up your ease-of-use to a whole new level.  As for I/O options, the IdeaPad Slim 5 and IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops come with two USB Type-C ports.

"Users can protect these laptops from the unexpected with Lenovo's advanced support service, Lenovo Premium Care Plus," a Lenovo press release said. Adding to users' peace of mind, there's also personalized software and hardware support, accidental damage protection, and extended battery warranty for laptops.

IdeaPad Slim 5 and IdeaPad Slim 5i release date

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 and Slim 5i are poised to be released with starting price tags of $649.99 and $749.99, respectively. Both will be available by May 2023. Color options include Violet, Cloud Grey and Abyss Blue.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!