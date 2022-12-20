Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 unveiled ahead of CES 2023 — choose between Intel or AMD processors

Say hello to the new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5! This bad boy, like its name suggests, is a thin-and-light laptop, perfect for on-the-go worker bees. At the same time, packed with a large 16-inch display, it's spacious enough that you'll never feel cramped on the IdeaPad Slim 5.

Feel free to choose your fighter. The IdeaPad Slim 5 comes with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors while the IdeaPad Slim 5i is outfitted with up to the latest Intel Core CPUs.

All about the IdeaPad Slim 5 and 5i

The new eighth-gen IdeaPad Slim 5 and 5i laptops are portable, sleek and thin. Its large 16-inch display features a 2.5K resolution and offers a DCI-P3 color gamut coverage of 100%, delivering ultra-vivid colors and a vibrant viewing experience.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Keeping the safety of your eyes in mind, the panel is a TÜV Rheinland low blue light-certified display. Lenovo says that it upgraded the FHD infrared webcam, ensuring that the images captured on the camera are more accurate. Plus, privacy-minded users will appreciate the new physical privacy shutter.

Other new features include a larger touchpad. Whether you're surfing the web or navigating your desktop, the spacious touchpad should kick up your ease-of-use to a whole new level. As for I/O options, the IdeaPad Slim 5 and IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops come with two USB Type-C ports.

"Users can protect these laptops from the unexpected with Lenovo's advanced support service, Lenovo Premium Care Plus," a Lenovo press release said. Adding to users' peace of mind, there's also personalized software and hardware support, accidental damage protection, and extended battery warranty for laptops.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 and Slim 5i are poised to be released with starting price tags of $649.99 and $749.99, respectively. Both will be available by May 2023. Color options include Violet, Cloud Grey and Abyss Blue.