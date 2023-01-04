I held the world's thinnest laptop at CES 2023 — here's why the LG Gram Ultraslim blew me away

LG, a brand widely known for its well-received home appliances, is kicking CES 2023 off with a bang. Its LG gram laptop lineup got expanded to include two new models: Ultraslim and Style. While both pack a punch when it comes to power and portability, the former caught my eye.

Not only is the LG gram Ultraslim the thinnest gram model yet, but it's slimmer than any current-gen laptop on the market, including the M2 MacBook Air, which is already razor thin at 0.44 inches.

LG Gram Ultraslim

When LG announced the new Gram Ultraslim, there were claims that it's the slimmest current-gen laptop model on the market. But I was skeptical. However, when I got to touch, hold and feel the Ultraslim myself at CES 2023, I was blown away.

LG Gram Ultraslim at CES 2023 (Image credit: Future)

First of all, let's discuss its heft — or lack thereof. It's so light, if you blindfolded me and told me I was holding an empty binder, I would have totally believed you. The LG Gram Ultraslim weighs only 2.2 pounds. For comparison, the M2 MacBook Air weighs 2.7 pounds.

The LG Gram Ultraslim is ridiculously thin, but keep in mind that if you were to hold it horizontally, you'll notice that it is thicker on the left side to accommodate ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 and another USB Type-C port. This side is as thick as 0.49 inches, but it tapers off into a slim 0.43 inches, beating the MacBook Air's 0.44-inch depth.

LG Gram Ultraslim at CES 2023 (Image credit: Future)

LG boasts that the Ultraslim is "about the same thickness of a smartphone or a notepad," and it is not kidding.

A quick look at specs

The LG Gram Ultraslim is more than its featherweight chassis, of course. It also packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p OLED display with 400 nits of brightness. It comes with a 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake Core chip and Intel Iris Xe graphics. You can choose between DDR5 RAM configurations of 8GB, 16GB and 32GB. You can also select whether you'd like 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage.

LG Gram Style

LG also debuted the Gram Style at CES 2023; this laptop comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models. Its chassis' design is eye-catching. Under the right light and angle, its elegant glass body shines and shifts dynamically.

It also features a cool "hidden" haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting that illuminates at your touch.

The 16-inch configuration comes with a 3,200 x 2,000-pixel OLED display while the 14-inch model packs a 2,800 x 1,800 OLED panel. The former delivers a refresh rate of 120Hz while the latter is a 90Hz screen.

As you'd expect, the lightest one is the 14-inch model, which weighs only 2.2 pounds. The 16-inch model weighs 2.7 pounds. Both have a depth of 0.6 inches. Not as svelte as the Gram Ultraslim, but the Gram Style is still a portable, lean machine.

Like the Ultraslim, the Gram Style comes with a 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake Core processor as well as Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Bottom line

Both the LG Gram Ultraslim and Style have MIL-810H military standard certifications, which means that both can withstand shocks, drops, vibrations, and extreme temperatures — within reason of course.

We can't wait to test the LG Gram Ultraslim and Style laptops to see if their performance scores are just as impressive as their portability.