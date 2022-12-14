RTX 4090 mobile GPU appears in next-gen gaming laptop — and 13th Gen Intel CPU

An Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile GPU has been spotted in an alleged upcoming HP Omen 17 gaming laptop, and it comes packed with a 13th Gen Intel i7 CPU. Next-gen gaming laptops appear to be coming our way soon.



Spotted by leaker momomo_us (opens in new tab) on Twitter via VideoCardz (opens in new tab) (thanks, TechRadar (opens in new tab)), HP is tipped to bring six configurations of its HP Omen 17 featuring Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 Series mobile GPUs. This includes an RTX 4060 with 8GB of VRAM, RTX 4070 with 8GB VRAM, RTX 4080 with 12GB VRAM, and RTX 4090 with 16GB of VRAM.

What's more, each configuration of the 17-inch gaming laptop also features a 13th Gen Intel CPU. The Raptor Lake mobile CPU is expected to arrive on next-gen laptops in 2023, with the leaked HP Omen 17 packing an Intel Core i7-13700HX processor.



While the leak is one of the first signs of the CPUs and GPUs we can expect in 2023's lineup of gaming laptops, the product listings come from an unknown retailer. Nvidia's 40 Series mobile GPUs and Intel's 13th Gen CPUs have yet to be officially announced, so take this in with a pinch of salt.



As for the rest of the specs, the HP Omen 17 is expected to come equipped with a 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) or QHD (2560 x 1440) display, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB SSD. We also see the price of each configuration, which is in Romanian Lei. According to the listing, prices start from 10,298 Lei (around $2,229 /£1,799) for the RTX 4060 model and 18,881 Lei (around $4,088/£3,298) for the RTX 4090 model. If the listings are anything to go by, next-gen laptops are looking particularly pricey.

RTX 40 Series mobile GPUs coming to laptops

Nvidia already unveiled its next set of GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs for desktops, but its next-gen graphics processors for gaming laptops have yet to be announced. That said, given CES 2023 is approaching and the company announced its RTX 30 Series GPUs at the start of this year, it's likely we'll see a new slate of gaming laptops boasting Nvidia's next-gen mobile GPUs.



We've heard Nvidia's take on what the future of laptops looks like, with the company stating that it will "keep producing world-class leading discrete GPUs." If the leaked listing is to be believed, then we can expect RTX 4060 through to RTX 4090 GPUs to come to gaming laptops in 2023. There have been rumors of RTX 4050 graphics cards coming to laptops, too, but the most interesting inclusion is RTX 4090, seeing how gaming laptops didn't come equipped with an RTX 3090 GPU.



While we can expect next-gen GPUs to boost frame rates and overall performance, we still don't really know how well they will perform. We're sure to hear more during CES 2023, but in the meantime, check out the best gaming laptops on the market right now (RTX 30 series laptops still shine).