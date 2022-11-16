Laptop Mag CES 2023 Awards: How to submit your product

Laptop Mag is now accepting submissions for its upcoming CES 2023 Awards.

From groundbreaking design to top-notch performance, along with innovative user experiences, now's your chance to be celebrated for pushing the limits of the tech industry.



Think your product has what it takes to take home Best of Show? Find out all you need to know about each category and how to make a submission.

Categories

The staff at Laptop Mag will pick a favorite in each of the following categories:

Best of Show

Best Design

Best Innovation

Best Smartphone

Best Laptop

Best Peripheral

Best Gaming Peripheral

Best Audio

Best Headphones

Best Monitor

Best Enabling Tech

Guidelines

Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 17 and the award winners will be announced Jan. 8. To submit a product for consideration, please email laptopmagces2023@futurenet.com with the following information:

- Product Name

- Category

- Product Image

- Short description

- When the product will be announced/release date

- Contact Information

Only products that are announced or debuted at CES 2023 will be considered.

If you need us to sign and keep embargoes, we're more than happy to do so. If you have any questions regarding the process, feel free to email laptopmagces2023@futurenet.com.

In addition to online submissions, Laptop Mag is sending a team of reporters to scour the show floor for new and interesting products, which will also be added to our list of nominees.