Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 revealed — plus brand spankin' new Yoga and Nano laptops

Lenovo reveals its next-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 ahead of CES 2023, boasting the latest Intel Core i7 processors, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display. Plus, there are new X1 Yoga Gen 8 and X1 Nano Gen 3 laptops on the way.



We're big fans of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon series, naming it the best business laptop around. While the new model is near-identical to previous X1 Carbons, it's expected to see big performance improvements thanks to the "latest Intel Core" CPUs — hinting at the expected 13th Gen Intel processors.



From a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display to up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, find out everything you need to know about the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, X1 Yoga Gen 8, and X1 Nano Gen 3.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will be available from April 2023, with prices expected to start from $1,729. This is quite the bump in price considering the Gen 9 and Gen 10 models start at around $1,500. However, this price isn't set in stone just yet.



The Carbon Gen 11 is identical to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and Gen 10 in terms of design, with plush matte-black surfaces, red trims including on the X1 Carbon's pointing stick, and the signature ThinkPad logos on the deck and lid. It's a design that continues to work for business users in terms of style and portability, with dimensions of 12.42 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches and weighing 2.4 pounds. Plus, it includes 90% recycled magnesium in the palm rest and 55% recycled aluminum on its bottom cover

(Image credit: Lenovo)

As for what's under the hood, expect the latest Intel Core i7 processors with Intel vPro and Windows 11, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. This is expected to pack a punch, especially considering how the 12th Gen Intel i7 processors have performed. It's designed on the Intel Evo platform, so expect a premium experience.



As for the display, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 comes packed with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 400 nits of brightness, HDR500 True Black, Dolby Vision, and is TÜV Rheinland certified. The ThinkPad's display always impresses, and it looks to be a good screen for both work and streaming content.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Port-wise, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can also expect Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and there's also a 5G option. What's more, it comes equipped with an FHD 1080p IR webcam with a mechanical privacy shutter, too. The Lenovo View application also provides camera-based features such as Privacy Guard and Privacy Alert, posture warning and eye wellness alerts, along with auto-framing, background concealment, and a virtual presenter.



As Lenovo points out, AI video improvements and smart features for video conferencing platforms are enhanced by the Dolby suite, with Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Voice with AI noise cancellation.

Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen 8

The Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen 8 is also set to launch in April 2023, with prices starting at $1,859. This is considerably pricier than previous models like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6, but the official price listing won't be available until closer to its launch date.



This 2-in-1 laptop comes packed with the same specs as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, including the latest Intel Core i7 processors with Intel vPro, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The X1 Yoga Gen 8 retains the same aluminum chassis as previous Storm Gray models, with dimensions of 12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61 inches and 3 pounds. As for the display, however, expect a 14-inch OLED touchscreen with up to 4K resolution, 500 nits of brightness Dolby Vision, and TÜV Rheinland certification.



You can also expect the same ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can also expect Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo X1 Nano Gen 3

The Lenovo X1 Nano Gen 3 is the smallest of the bunch, which is also set to launch in April 2023, with prices expected to start at $1,649. This 13-inch laptop is a smaller version of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon in terms of design — coming in at 2.1 pounds and measuring 11.5 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches. But still brings the heat under the hood.

(Image credit: Lenovo )

Despite the smaller form factor, the Nano Gen 3 comes packed with the latest Intel Core i7 CPUs, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16Gb of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It also sports the same ports and connectivity as its siblings, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.



As for its display, expect a 13-inch touch display with up to 2K resolution and 450 nits of brightness. Plus, it comes with the same 1080p IR webcam with a mechanical privacy shutter, along with all the ThinkPad X1 features as on the Carbon and Yoga.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

We're excited to see how all the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops perform, but we'll still have to wait until 2023 before we get them in our hands. In the meantime, check out the best Lenovo laptops on the market today, along with our list of best business laptops.