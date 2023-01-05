AMD Ryzen and Radeon 7000 Series laptops launch in February to take on Nvidia and Intel

CES 2023 is here, and alongside the massive updates from Intel and Nvidia, AMD has thrown its chips in the nacho bowl that is consumer tech. AMD is set to launch the AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series of laptops starting in February for serious competition.

AMD introduces AMD Ryzen AI, the world's first integrated AI engine on an X86 processor. According to AMD, it's designed to be up to 50% more efficient than the Apple M2 neural engine. The company is also introducing its latest RDNA 3 Architecture to the laptops, which optimizes performance with AI accelerators and allows GPUs to be tuned up to 50W and above, creating more power efficiency, at least that's what AMD claims.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

These are all of the new Ryzen CPUs launching this year:

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX

AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

AMD Ryzen 7 7735U

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

You'll find the 45 series CPUs in Alienware, Asus, and Lenovo products. The Alienware m16 & m18, ASUS Strix, and Lenovo Legion are taking advantage of the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, all of which are shipping in February 2023.

The 40 series of chips can be found in thin and light laptops that'll ship sometime in March 2023. The 35 series are designed to prioritize battery life and performance in gaming laptops, and the 30 series are meant for high-performance e-sports gaming.

The biggest hitter among these CPUs is the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, which AMD claims is 78% faster in multitasking than the Ryzen 6900HX on the Cinebench nT benchmark. AMD also saw a 29% increase in performance on games like Far Cry 6.

AMD RX Radeon 7000 GPUs

There are four new Radeon GPUs entering the AMD line up, including:

AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT

AMD Radeon RX 7600M

AMD Radeon RX 7700S

AMD Radeon RX 7600S

The first set of GPUs, the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT and AMD Radeon RX 7600M, are designed with high fps 1080p gaming in mind. Both GPUs pack 8GB of VRAM. AMD compared the RX 7600M XT with the Nvidia RTX 3060 8GB, and AMD scored 184 fps vs. Nvidia's 148 fps. Another favorable comparison for AMD was in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, where AMD hit 100 fps, while Nvidia managed 72 fps.

Then there are the AMD Radeon RX 7700S and AMD Radeon RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light gaming laptops. Both GPUs are still managing to hold onto their 8GB of VRAM. AMD compared the 7700S GPU with its older 6700S, which got 87 fps in Cyberpunk 2077 vs. 62 fps. Another good comparison was in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which saw the 7000 series hit 142 fps and the 6000 series fall to 109 fps.

You'll find the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT in the Alienware M18 and M16, Emdoor APX970 and AG958P, and IP3 ARN37A. Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if you didn't hear about the latter two.

Outlook

There were some bold and not so bold claims in AMD's presentation about the performance of its CPUs and GPUs, but we'll only be able to find out how efficient they actually are when we get them into our lab.

You can expect to see a whole lot of face offs coming from us in early 2023 to cover the plethora of new chips set to arrive. I feel like I'm in a Dorito factory (stay away from Red 40).