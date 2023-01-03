Alienware unveils the x16, x14, m16 and m18 gaming laptops at CES 2023

Alienware has revealed its Q1 gaming laptop line-up, offering a glimpse at what to expect throughout the early months of 2023. These four powerhouses are the Alienware x16, Alienware x14, Alienware m16 and Alienware m18. Each boasts its own strengths and weaknesses, with the m18 offering an variety of choice in a wide 18-inch screen, but is probably too big to take on the go.

All four laptops are costly, with the most expensive confirmed price point at $3,099, while the cheapest is at $1,799. These laptops boast the latest RTX 40-series graphics cards from Nvidia, alongside the latest 13th Generation Intel processors. If you're interested in Dell's more affordable line of gaming laptops, check out the company's Dell G15 and G16 reveals during CES 2023.

Alienware x16

The Alienware x16 is your best choice if you're looking to pour as much cash as possible on something that can be described only as an absolute beast. The laptop boasts a full metal chassis, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatibility, and a six-speaker configuration. It also has plenty of ports, including three Type-A USB 3.2 ports, two Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, one Type-C port without Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.1 port, one Mini Display Port, a headset jack and a microSD card slot.

Beyond that, it can be built with a Intel Core i9-13900HK processor, Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card, 4TB of SSD storage, 32GB of RAM, and a 2560x1600 QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate. Its high-end configurations will be the first to launch at $3,099, while additional options will come at a later date with the entry version starting at $2,149.

Full configuration options include Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPUs, including 4050, 4060, 4070, 4080 and 4090. As for SSD storage, you have the option of a 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB or 4TB. Processor options are all Intel at the moment, including the Intel Core i7-13620H, i7-13700H, and i9-13900HK. Its possible displays are the 16-inch 2560x1600 QHD or 1920x1200 FHD+, with the former offering options between 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate. The 1920x1200 display has a refresh rate as high as 480Hz if you really need that (for some reason). All three screens have a 3ms response time. Its RAM options are the least complex, offering choices between 16GB or 32GB.

Alienware x14

The Alienware x14 is for money-conscious consumers who still desire something capable of playing their favorite games. This laptop starts at $1,799 and can be configured with an Intel Core i5-13420H or i7-13620H processor. Graphic options are limited in comparison to the x16, offering a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 4050 or 4060. RAM options are 16GB or 32GB, but you can get SSD storage at 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB or 4TB. The 14-inch QHD+ 2560x1600 display is your only option here, offering 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

While not as port-diverse as the x16, the x14 gives it a run for its money thanks to two Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 functionality, one Type-C port without Thunderbolt 4, a HDMI 2.1 port, one Type-A USB 3.2 port, a headset jack and microSD card slot. Alienware advertises the x14 as the world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, with its dimensions sitting at 12.6 x 10.3 by 0.57 inches. The laptop's maximum weight is 4.6 pounds.

Alienware m18 and m16

The Alienware m18 and m16 are perfect for the gamer who loves choice. If you get overwhelmed when there are too many options, configuring these beasts will stress you out. The m18 is also the largest gaming laptop here, making it an unwieldly choice for those who plans to bring it on the go, although the m16 is a little smaller. The m18 will first launch its high end configurations at $2,899, while the additional options will come later with the entry model starting at $2,099. The m16 launches its higher end configurations at $2,599, and later versions will start at $1,899.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Both laptops share options for Intel Core i7-13650HX, i7-13700HX, i9-13900HX processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 4070, 4080 or 4090 graphics cards, and memory options for 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of RAM. Storage is also their most diverse playing field, offering the ability for a quad-storage configuration up to 9TB of SSD storage by utilizing two 4TB SSD cards and two 512GB SSD cards.

Things get a little different when it comes to displays, however. The m18's displays are both 18-inch, but you can choose between a QHD+ 2560x1600 panel with 165Hz or a FHD+ 1920x1200 screen with 480Hz. The m16 offers 16-inch options for a FHD+ 1920x1200 display with 480Hz refresh rate, or a QHD+ 2560x1600 display at either 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rates. All displays have a 3ms response time.

Ports offered by the m18 are three Type-A USB 3.2 ports, two Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, one Type-C port without Thunderbolt 4, a HDMI 2.1 port, a mini-DisplayPort, a SD card slot, RJ-45 port, and headset jack. As mentioned earlier, this laptop is quite big, coming in at 16.2 x 12.6 x 1.05 inches. We don't know its weight yet, but we expect it to decently heavy.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Ports offered by the m16 are two Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, two Type-A USB 3.2 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one mini-DisplayPort, an SD card slot, an RJ-45 port and a headset jack. The laptop is a decent bit smaller than the m18, coming in at 14.5 x 11.4 x 1 inches. Once again, we don't know this laptop's weight yet.

Outlook

These four Alienware laptops offer a diversity in configurations and price points, but if you genuinely care about powerful performance, the higher end configurations of the x16 and m18 are the best picks thanks to the best 13th generation Intel Core processors and RTX 40-series graphics cards. Nothing here is inexpensive, but If you'd to save a little, the lower ends of the m16 and x14 can still pack a punch without breaking the bank.