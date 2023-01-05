Lenovo Slim 7 is the latest budget productivity laptop at CES 2023

Lenovo has revealed a collection of upcoming laptops at CES 2023, giving us a first-look at what we can expect from the company this year. The Lenovo Slim 7, which is sometimes referred to as the Yoga Slim 6i (but we'll call it the Slim 7 for the purposes of this article) is one of the many laptops that we've received information about.

Unfortunately, we're not in the know on its detailed specs or aesthetic, so there's not too much to say, but we do know a few things. The Slim 7 is currently set to launch this April and it will start at $729.99. We're aware of two color variations at the moment, with a very exciting choice (sarcasm) between Storm Grey or Misty Grey.

It's a 14-inch productivity laptop that's built using the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, although we're unsure which specifically. Considering its starting build is one of the least expensive laptops of Lenovo's most recent announcement, we're expecting the hardware to compliment the price.

The Slim 7 will boast an all-metal aluminum chassis, with the big thing here being that this laptop is both slim and durable. It can also be built with an OLED display that supports Dolby Vision, which is not going to be cheap, but if you're a sucker for OLED like I am, it's hard not to get excited whenever you see it mentioned.

Its aspect ratio is 16:10, but we haven't been informed of its resolution just yet. It's possible the laptop will support multiple resolutions depending on how its configured. We aren't aware of the Slim 7's weight and size, but considering it's meant to be slim and portable, we're not expecting it to be unwieldy.

It can also be built with optional touch support, which is useful for those who enjoy tapping away at their screen while working. Details beyond this get a little abstract though, as most of what we know relies on general statements from Lenovo. We'll be sure to share more about the Lenovo Slim 7 as we learn more about it.