MSI unveils the Stealth 17, 16, and 14 inch Studio laptops at CES 2023

Today MSI launched the Stealth 17, 16, and 14-inch Studio laptops at CES 2023, and we were super excited to get hands-on with them for a bit and build our insatiable thirst for when we get review units in hand. Both Stealth Studio laptops are sleek magnesium alloy beauties, with massive feeling 16:10 aspect ratio displays that run at a speedy 240Hz of refresh rate, and during demonstrations, it showed.

Both units feature the latest 13th Gen Intel CPUs with performance improvements of up to 30% and, of course, the 4000 series GPUs from Nvidia that promise a 50% boost in performance. Both Stealth variants were smoothly running demos that truly built my thirst up for a weekend of gaming and ignoring the world around me. Each unit features tight, crisp angles, with appointed ports and the lovely Dragon logo on the back of the lid.

The Stealth series of Studio laptops are genuinely stealthy. You can get away with bringing them to the office and sneak in some gaming during your lunch break, between content-creating projects, as the only RGB lighting effects you experience come from the bouncy, responsive keyboard.

Most importantly, both systems are packed to the gills with the type of performance today's content creators need to keep their workflows moving along smoothly.

MSI really did a fine job with the Stealth Series of studio laptops, and I can't wait till I get my massive Manwich mashers on them.

MSI Stealth 17 Studio

(Image credit: Future)

MSI Stealth 17 Studio specs CPUs offered: 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H / i7-13700H Processor Display: 17.3 UHD(3840x2160), 144Hz, Mini LED Display Option 2: 17.3 QHD (2560*1440), 240Hz GPUs Offered: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU 16GB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB VRAM Memory: up to 64GB Storage: up to 2TB SSD Adapter / Battery 240W | 4-Cell, 99.9 Whr Dimension 15.65 x 11.16 x 0.79-inches Weight 6.17 pounds

The gloriously massive Megalodon of the Stealth series, the Stealth 17 Studio, is everything a gargantuan content-creating/gaming/business laptop should wish to be. The MSI Stealth 17 Studio I saw hits you right in the face with its gorgeous 17.3-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) 144Hz display that's bright, crisp, colorful, and immense. I feel greedy and selfish when I say, yes, I will review this, but it will take a while.

Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H or Core i7-13700H CPUs, with four Nvidia 4000 RTX series GPU options to choose from that come with up to 16GB of VRAM, the potential power available to creators is giving me happy feet as I type this. The option to pack this mighty pachyderm with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage means you have access to all the power you need to create an endless workflow creative projects.

(Image credit: Future)

Connecting to your favorite peripherals will not be an issue since you get ample USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports, USB Type-A, combo audio, HDMI, an SD card reader, and an Ethernet port. There is also an FHD (1920 x 1080) IR webcam with a security shutter.

Thanks to the IR webcam, you get to enjoy knowing your files are secure thanks to Windows Hello facial recognition software as well as a fingerprint reader and a TPM module.

There is also a DynaAudio six-speaker sound system that features Nahimic EasySurround sound to take watching content and gaming up to the next level. I honestly don't know if I want to create first, write, handle business or game first on the MSI Stealth 17 Studio, but I can't wait to do it all on this beautiful brontosaurus of a laptop.

MSI Stealth 16 Studio

(Image credit: Future)

MSI Stealth 16 Studio specs CPU: Latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor Memory: DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB of RAM Storage up to 2TB SSD Display: 16 UHD+ (3840 x 2160), 16:10, 120Hz Refresh Rate Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Battery: 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter: 240W Slim adapter Dimension: 14.07 x 10.2 x 0.7 inches Weight: 4.39 pounds

The MSI Stealth 16 Studio arrives on the scene with two lovely color options, Star Blue and Pure White, that take full advantage visually of all its elegant angles and sharp planes. Improved cooling thanks to the Vapor Chamber cooling system will help up the performance of the 13th gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. You can get up to 2TB of SSD storage to keep all your files, games, and content on securely.

We have yet to review and test the units, but rumored performance improvements of up to 45% for the 13th Gen Intel CPUs are exciting. With Nvidia's 4000 series GPUs rumored to enjoy a 65% performance boost, I am looking forward to gaming and creating content on the Stealth 16 Studio.

(Image credit: Future)

When you add the large 16:10 aspect Ratio UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) display with a 120Hz refresh rate to boot, gaming and watching content on it should be a wonderful experience. I got hands-on for just a short time with it, and it was everything a panel on a top-tier gaming unit should be, with accurate-looking color saturation for those content creators who will be color grading their projects.

It's called Stealth for its angular styling, and the lack of RGB lighting allows for it to be brought into the office and go unnoticed as you enjoy your lunch playing a few games while using the expertly crafted keyboard with an amble deck.

To keep your files and games safe and secure, it features an FHD (1920 x 1080) IR webcam that works with Windows Hello facial recognition software, a fingerprint reader, and a TPM module.

This Stealth 16 Studio covers all the bases and then some while bringing some of the most potent specs together in an eye-pleasing design that makes it feel like it weighs less than its advertised 4.39 pounds.

MSI Stealth 14 Studio

(Image credit: Future)

MSI Stealth 14 Studio specs CPU: Latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor Memory: DDR5, 2 slots, up to 64GB of RAM Display: 14 QHD+(2560 x 1600), 16:10, 240Hz Refresh Rate Storage up to 2TB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB VRAM Battery: 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 72Whr Power Adapter: 240W Slim adapter Dimension: 12.4 x 9.6 x 0.74 inces Weight: 3.96 pounds

As you can see by the specs, the Stealth 14 Studio is packing a plethora of potent gaming and content-creating specs. It comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13007H CPU, up to 64GB of RAM, a luxurious QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 14-Inch display with a massive feeling 16:10 aspect ratio, and a speedy 240Hz of refresh rate for a silky smooth game rendering.

You get two powerful Nvidia 4000 series options to produce a great graphics experience. You can choose between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, you've got your RGB-lit keyboard, USB Type C Thunderbolt ports, USB Type A, HDMI, and a combo audio jack to round things out. I personally love the look and feel of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio, and thanks to its excellent design, its 3.96 pounds are well distributed, so it feels like it weighs less in the hand, and when you're hauling it around in your backpack like Dora the game destroyer.

When you add MSI's improved Vapor cooling system, which helps improve performance by keeping things cool, you're possibly looking at one the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptops of 2023. I can't wait to get my hands on this and play God of War Ragnarok till my eyes bleed and my finders explode.

Outlook

MSI always brings potent quality laptops to market, and pricing for the Stealth 16 Studio begins at $1,999 Stealth for the i7- RTX 4070 model. The Stealth 14 Studio laptop starts at $1,499 for the Intel Core i7, RTX 4060 version. Pricing information will be updated in late February 2023.

As far as the Steal 17 Studio goes, the pricing begins at $2,799 for the QHD, Intel Core i9-13900H, RTX 4080, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD version. The QHD, Intel Core i9-13900H, RTX4090,64GB RAM, 2TB SSD version will run you $3,999. Mind you, none of the price lists I've seen mention the 4K 144 Hz display version, so we currently do not have the pricing for it.

Pre-orders of these potent content creator and gaming laptops will begin around January 14, 2023, with units hitting the shelves approximately February 8th, 2023.