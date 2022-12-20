New Lenovo Smart Tab M9 with Google Assistant unveiled ahead of CES 2023

Lenovo just unveiled its next-generation Lenovo Smart Tab M9 ahead of the tech industry's big annual event, CES 2023 . This new 9-inch tablet from Lenovo is aimed at consumers looking for something larger than the Smart Tab M8 but smaller than the Smart Tab M10 .

Pricing of the Lenovo Smart Tab M9 starts at $139.99 and is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023. Based on its specs, it falls within the mid-range tablet spectrum. Will it make it onto our list of best tablets? Only time will tell. In the meantime, check out all you need to know about Lenovo's new Smart Tab M9.

Lenovo Smart Tab M9

The base model features a 9-inch (1340 x 800) LCD touchscreen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. The tablet runs on a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU coupled with 3GB of RAM and has 32GB of built-in storage (expandable via microSD). It also comes in two color options: Arctic Grey and Frost Blue.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Factory fresh, the Smart Tab M9 arrives with Android 12 baked-in, however, Google's latest Android 13 software update is in its future. Powering the tablet is a massive 5100mAh battery with 15W+ Type-C fast charging support.

In our Lenovo Smart Tab M8 review , we liked its attractive design, colorful display, and excellent battery life. Just like the Smart Tab M8, the new Smart Tab M9 supports Google Assistant hands-free control. Say “Hey Google '' and dictate emails, play music, or get weather and traffic updates using just your voice.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

CES 2023 takes place from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, and Laptop Mag will be getting a closer look at all of Lenovo's fresh announcements. For more on all things Lenovo, check out the best Lenovo laptops on the market right now.