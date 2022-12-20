This new $349 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is more flexible than you'll ever be — check out this contortionist

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is flexing on all of us with its pliant form factor, allowing you to transform it into a number of different postures. Packed with Chrome OS and the latest N-series Intel CPU, this laptop is ideal for anyone who often works with the Google ecosystem, including Google Drive, Chrome, Google Docs, and more.

This 2-in-1 laptop is also super thin and light, making it an excellent travel companion for those who need something portable to bring with them for long commutes and journeys. We can't wait to see if it'll land on our best Chromebooks list.

The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is packed with a 12-inch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means that the screen should appear taller than you'd expect it to be. In my personal experience, this aspect ratio delivers more vertical screen real estate, so you can see more content on your panel.

If you intend to work long hours on the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook, don't worry. The display features TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, so you can rest assured that your eyes will be protected from harmful light emissions.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook (Image credit: Lenovo)

Of course, the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is a 2-in-1 laptop, so it can transform into a number of different modes, including tent and tablet. You can use the IdeaPad Flex 3i as an e-reader in tent mode, but if you want a hands-free streaming experience to watch Netflix or HBO Max, tablet mode is your friend.

It's also worth noting that there's a configuration with an optional backlit keyboard. You can also choose between a variant with an HD webcam or a FHD camera with a physical shutter. Finally, no matter which model you choose, you'll enjoy two upward-firing speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio as well as ultra-fast connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E.

The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook starts at $349 and is poised to launch by May 2023.