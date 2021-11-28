Cyber Monday tablet deals 2021: Fire HD 8 for just $44 and more

Black Friday 2021 came and went, but retailers are still rolling out their best tablet deals, especially as Cyber Monday 2021 inches closer.

We're seeing massive discounts on today's best tablets including iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Surface Pro and Kindle Fire tablets post-Black Friday. So if you're looking to buy a tablet in the near future, don't miss out on these unbeatable savings!

Cyber Monday tablet deals

Under $100

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

Now $45, the Fire HD 8 is at its lowest price ever. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life. Grab it now for its best price yet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $54 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $54 @ Amazon

One of the best Fire HD Cyber Monday deals takes $55 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

At $75 off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Galaxy Tab A in this Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy. It features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 touchscreen and a 2.0GHz processor that makes resource-intensive applications run smoothly. With up to 13 hours of battery life, it's the perfect portable device for work and play. Grab it now for an old time low price. Walmart mirrors this deal.

Fire 7 Tablet: Was $50 now $35 @ Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: Was $50 now $35 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire Tablet 7 is now $15 off during Cyber Monday. It features an 7-inch 1024 x 600 touchscreen and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. It can come with 16 or 32GB of storage space and is advertised as having up to seven hours of battery life. While this isn't the strongest tablet you can buy during Cyber Monday, it's by far the cheapest.

Under $200

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $179 now $104 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $179 now $104 @ Amazon

This Amazon Cyber Monday deal knocks $75 off the 2021 Fire HD 10 Plus. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab: was $269 now $169 @ Lenovo Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab: was $269 now $169 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, save up to 66% select Lenovo tablets. One standout Cyber Monday deal takes $100 off the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab. It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, a 2.0-GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Lenovo 10e Chrome: was $334 now $112 @ Walmart Lenovo 10e Chrome: was $334 now $112 @ Walmart

Now $117 at Lenovo via Walmart. The Lenovo 10e Chrome is the perfect learning tablet for K-2 students. It features a 2MP front-facing camera for video collaboration and Hangouts and a 5MP rear camera. As for specs, the 10e Chrome has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is $41 off on Amazon. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

Under $500

Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5": was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5": was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on this attractive 2-in-1 device. While it may not come with a keyboard, it does have 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Plus the colorful 10.5-inch 1920 x 1080 touchscreen means this tablet can be used both for work and play with little issue.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is at its lowest price yet. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4: was $429 now $299 @ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4: was $429 now $299 @ Best Buy

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen is $130 off at Best Buy. It features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage. Own it now for its best price yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $499 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

Now $151 off its normal price, the Galaxy Tab S7 is one of best tablets to buy. The iPad Pro of Android tablets, it has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and ships with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a full charge. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Mystic Silver is also $499 at Amazon.

Under $1,000

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was $849 now $699 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was $849 now $699 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $151 off the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional).

Kids tablets

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is the cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers packs a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

Save $70 off the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet this week. It packs all the power of the Fire HD 8 with a kid-proof design, including a rigid case and Amazon’s amazing child-friendly support and modes with plenty of parental controls. If you're looking for a cheap kid's tablet, this is the best Cyber Monday deal you can get.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. Save $80 on this 10-inch kids tablet.

Amazon Fire 7 Pro Kids Edition: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Pro Kids Edition: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Pro Kids is on a decent sale by $40 in this Cyber Monday deal. If you're in need of an inexpensive tablet for your kids to have fun with, this 7-inch tablet could be worth it. With the ability to browse the web, play games, and use all kinda of apps, there's a lot here to entertain a child.

Cyber Monday tablet deals to expect

Amazon Fire Tablets: Currently, Amazon is celebrating Alexa's birthday by slashing up to 55% off Alexa-enabled devices. One standout deal is the Amazon Fire HD 8 for just $44.99 — its lowest price yet. Powered by Amazon's Android-based Fire OS, the Fire HD 10 is one of the best budget tablets you can get.

Apple iPad: Expect to see stellar discounts on just about every iPad model post-Black Friday. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and Walmart will likely offer deep discounts on Apple's premium tablets.

Earlier this year, we saw discounts of $40 to $50 on the 2021 iPad and iPad 2021 iPad mini. So far, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 chip has seen discounts of up to $250 for the 2TB model. Since Black Friday, retailers have slashed an extra $30 to $50 or more off Apple's premium tablets.

If you want to grab an iPad for the lowest price possible, we recommend you check out post-Black Friday tablet deals for the best savings in the lead up to Cyber Monday 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Tab: As for post-Black Friday deals on Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy S7+ have seen considerable markdowns. The lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 fall to this year is $389 ($260 off) in a Samsung flash deal. Meanwhile, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+'s lowest price to date is $509 ($340 off). These tablets could hit new record low prices post-Black Friday as retailers make way for new inventory.

Microsoft Surface Pro: Following the recent release of the Surface Pro 8, the previous-gen Surface Pro 7 saw its lowest price yet post-Black Friday. The Surface Pro 7 with keyboard bundle briefly fell to $559 ($400 off) at Best Buy — its lowest price ever. Given that the sale didn't last long, it may have been a premature Black Friday deal that we'll see again.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ tablet PCs are more affordable iPad Pro alternatives. With the optional Surface Type Cover keyboard, they can serve as a laptop replacement for some.