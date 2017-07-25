Best Toshiba Laptops

Editor's Note
Note: Toshiba Leaves Consumer Laptop Space
Toshiba no longer makes consumer laptops and has shifted focus to business systems. See our Best Overall Laptops and Best Business Laptops for a current list of recommendations.
Best Chromebook
Toshiba Chromebook 2
With a brilliant, 13.3-inch 1080p IPS display and amazing battery life, the $330 Chromebook 2 is ideal for marathon Netflix sessions. The notebook is a champ at multitasking, nimbly jumping between tabs and apps, thanks to the solid performance offered by its Intel Celeron CPU. Its lightweight, stylish design makes this machine as easy on the eyes as it is to carry. Toshiba Chromebook 2 Review
Best Toshiba Ultrabook
Toshiba Kirabook (2015)
The Toshiba Kirabook packs an impressive amount of power into its sexy aluminum design. This ultra-thin ultraportable features a rich 13-inch quad-HD display, crisp harman/kardon speakers and a Core i7 processor capable of handling any task you throw at it. If you're constantly on the go, the Kirabook's sub-3-pound construction and 9-plus hours of battery life make it a worthy travel companion. Toshiba Kirabook (2015) Review
Best 2-in-1
Toshiba Satellite Radius P55 (2015)
Anyone up for a little multimedia a la multiple modes? The Toshiba Satellite Radius P55 boasts a breathtaking 4K display that's perfect for watching movies, as well as editing photos and videos. This panel gets paired with excellent Harman/Kardon speakers for an immersive entertainment experience. The laptop offers five different modes of use, making the hybrid one of the most versatile multimedia machines on the market. Throw in an Intel Core i7 processor, and you've got a great mix of sights, sounds, power and adaptability. Toshiba Satellite Radius P55 (2015) Review
Best Value
Toshiba Satellite Radius 14
For $500, this 14-inch hybrid provides solid Core i3 performance, a dedicated Cortana button and the ability to bend back a full 360 degrees so it can transform into tent, stand, or tablet modes. Toshiba Satellite Radius 14 Review
Best for Business
Toshiba's Tecra Z40t-B
With its long-lasting battery and brilliant screen, Toshiba's Tecra Z40t-B is a serious laptop for travelers who need to be productive but don't want to sacrifice quality in their photos or video. With its built-in shock absorbers, it can handle bumps and drops on the road, while its fingerprint reader will help keep important business documents secure. Toshiba Tecra Z40t-B Review
