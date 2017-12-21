Best Samsung Laptops of 2018 - Laptop Reviews

Best Overall

This notebook is super thin and light, but still packs a lot of power and perks. That means the Notebook 9 offers a speedy Core i7 CPU, solid battery life and a bright 15-inch display. It even comes with USB Type-C and USB 3.0 ports, as well as a headphjone jack, microSD memory reader and an HDMI port. Samsung Notebook 9 (15-inch) Review

Best Chromebook

The future of Chromebooks begins with these convertible notebooks from Samsung that run Android apps out of the box. This evolution of the platform means that buying a Chromebook no longer means you're stuck with the Chrome Web Store's paltry selection of apps. Both pack a stylus pen for use with their touch screens, while they differ with their processors: the Plus packs an ARM CPU and the Pro includes an Intel Core m3. Samsung Chromebook Pro and Plus Review

Best for Stylus Users

This convertible 2-in-1 is the first notebook to feature Samsung's S Pen stylus. The input device, made famous by its inclusion inthe Galaxy Note phones, slides right into the Notebook 9 Pro, and features more than 4,096 levels of pressure and features tilt-sensitivity for drawing at various angles and positions. The 9 Pro comes in 13.3 and 15-inch designs which feature full-HD displays and 256GB of SSD storage, which enabled solid performance in our testing.

New and Notable

In 2018, Samsung is launching its next laptop, the Notebook 9 Pen, which borrows the bend-back 2-in-1 design from the Pro model and an upgraded S Pen. The stylus slides into the notebook, and removing it loads a series of convenient S Pen-related shortcuts, for opening Smasung Notes and Autodesk Sketchbook. This 13-inch notebook will weigh 2.2 pounds and both the laptop and its S Pen feature a magnesium-aluminum allow called Metal12 that Samsung says is lighter than aluminum. Specs include 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. Samsung's also launching an upgraded Notebook 9, in both 13 and 15 inch models that also feature the Metal12 material. We expect to learn more -- including pricing -- when these laptops are on display at Samsung's CES booth in January.