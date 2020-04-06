Best laptops in 2020

Laptops. There’s just so many of them. But what's the best laptop for you? Is it a business notebook, a powerful gaming laptop or a Chromebook? We know the sheer number of choices can be overwhelming, which is why we made this list.

We've created this handy-dandy guide so you'll know all the ins and outs of your prospective system before you make the decision to hit the buy button. From advice on choosing screen size, to selecting between an SSD and HDD to insider scoops on where to find the best prices on laptops, here are some essential tips for finding the right system for you.

Over the course of a year, we review over 100 laptops covering every price point and use case. Whether you’re looking for a productivity workhorse, a badass gaming system or a multimedia machine to kick back and watch a movie or two, we can help you find your ideal match.

In order to make our best laptops list, the system needs to score at least 4 out of 5 stars on our reviews and deliver on the things shoppers care about most. In our evaluations, we focus on design and comfort, display quality, the keyboard and touchpad, performance, battery life and especially value.

The best laptops right now

The Dell XPS 13 is currently our top overall pick for best laptops. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and integrated graphics, the 1080p version of the laptop is ideal for work, play and light content creation. And with it’s bright, vivid display, the laptop is also great for watching videos. Plus, it’s also incredibly slim and light making it an ideal laptop for mobile professionals.

For our Apple aficionados, you can’t beat the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019). The successor to the 15-inch MacBook, this new laptop supplies the same powerful performance, Mac lovers have come to expect. However, Apple has made some much-needed changes, namely with the keyboard, switching out the much-maligned Butterfly keyboard for the highly-lauded Magic Keyboard.

Those in the market for gaming laptops need to take a look at the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, the latest entrant into the 5 star club. Powered by an AMD APU, not only does the laptop pack a punch in the gaming department, it’s also a powerful multitasker. And with over 11 hours of battery life, it’s the longest-lasting gaming laptop ever.

See our picks for best laptops below.

1. Dell XPS 13

The best overall laptop you can buy

CPU: Intel Core i5-1065G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD | Display: 13.4-inch, 1200 | Size: 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Attractive, premium chassis

Powerful performance

No bezels whatsoever

Excellent battery life

Lacks legacy ports

The Dell XPS 13 is a serious workhorse. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Intel graphics, the notebook is ready for work or play. And with over 12 hours of battery life, you've got plenty of time for both, The notebook consistently performed either better or on a par with competing systems.

But rest assured, the laptop is just as pretty as it is powerful. The company managed to make a laptop that's smaller and lighter than previous models. Despite the smaller size, Dell added some big changes, including a larger trackpad and keyboard. Plus, you get the a 13.4-inch, near-bezeless display on every side –– the first in the world to do so.

It's an exercise in patient restraint, improving the notebook in a bunch of small ways that add up to a big leap for the system. If you're looking for the total package, the Dell XPS 13 is the laptop for you.

See our full Dell XPS 13 (2020) review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2. MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

An excellent choice for power users

CPU: Intel Core i9 | GPU: AMD Radeon Pro 5500M | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 16-inch, 1920p | Size: 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds

Radically improved Magic Keyboard

Immersive 16-inch display with slimmer bezels

Beastly performance

Powerful 6-speaker audio

Nearly 11 hours of battery life

Display not 4K

No full-size USB port or SD card slot

Pricey

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is just your type if you’ve been waiting for Apple to make a better keyboard. The Magic Keyboard on this premium laptop ditches the Butterfly mechanism in favor of scissor switches, and the result is a much more comfortable typing experience. You also get a bright and sharp 16-inch display with slimmer bezels, powerful performance from an available Core i9 CPU and robust AMD Radeon 5300M or 5500M graphics.

You can also configure the system with up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage if you really want to splurge. The 11 hours of battery life is another plus on this laptop, dwarfing the runtimes of its competitors. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is pricey, and Apple still doesn’t include full-size USB ports, but overall this is the best laptop for creative pros.

See our full MacBook (16-inch, 2019) review.

3. Acer Aspire 5 (Core i3, 2019)

Good performance at a solid price

CPU: Intel Core i3-8145U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds

Strong performance

Long battery life

Bright, 1080p display

Affordable

Middling graphics

Questionable build quality

The Aspire 5 is an excellent budget laptop. It features great performance for the price, a display that's brighter than most cheap laptops, and it'll survive longer than your average workday. We were impressed with Aspire 5's premium-looking aluminum chassis, full HD disply and comfortable keyboard.

And despite its sub-$500 price, the laptop still managed to pack a punch during our performance benchmarks. Thanks to its Core i3 CPU, SSD and entry-level discrete graphics chip, the Aspire 5 outperformed the category average in file transfer, overall and graphics performance. It was also a standout during display brightness and battery average.

The Acer Aspire 5 is the laptop to get if you're on a budget. It features great performance for the price, a display that's brighter than most cheap laptops, and it'll survive longer than your average workday.

See our full Acer Aspire 5 review.

4. Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch

Our favorite Apple laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 13-inch, 1600p | Size: 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Great battery life

Very fast performance

Bright and colorful display

Powerful speakers

Touch ID is convenient

Keyboard has shallow travel

Just two Thunderbolt 3 ports

Thick bezels

The new MacBook Pro 13-inch packs a much faster 8th Gen Intel Core CPU and both Touch ID and the Touch Bar. Unfortunately, this MacBook lacks the great Magic Keyboard, but Apple has introduced minor enhancements that will (hopefully) make the Pro's Butterfly switches more reliable. Plus, you get a Retina Display, one of the best screens on the market.

For the price, you get a much better performance, speed and endurance. The notebook's 8th Gen Intel process brings plenty of power to the party. And the MacBook Pro continues to offer one of the fastest SSDs in a laptop. Throw in more than 10 hours of battery life and you have the best Apple laptop for most people -- at least those who want a future-proof system.

See our full 13-inch MacBook Pro review.



5. Asus Chromebook C434

The best Chromebook overall

CPU: Intel Core m3-8100Y | GPU: Intel UHD 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Sleek, premium design

Thin display bezels

Vivid, 14-inch touch screen

Long battery life

Finicky touchpad

A tad pricey

With a larger display, longer battery life and stronger performance, the new Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is one of the best Chromebooks we've ever tested. It could easily be mistaken for one of Asus' pricier notebooks with its 2-in-1 matte-silver aluminum finish with chrome trim. The Chromebook Flip C434's 1080p panel that is both vivid and bright.

Thanks to its Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, it's a reliable multitasker when combined with ChromeOS. And with ChromeOS' ability to work with Android apps, the laptop gains a lot more versatility. The Chromebook Flip C434 lasted 9 hours and 58 minutes of battery life, this laptop can transition from work to play with ease. It's a notable improvement over its predecessor with its larger display, great audio and solid performance. It's a great choice for those looking to make the leap to Chrome OS.

See our full Asus Chromebook C434 review.

6. HP Envy 13t

A great college laptop with long battery life

CPU: Intel Core i7-8550U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe m.2 SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Aluminum chassis

Very good graphics performance

Punchy keyboard

Long battery life

MacBook-look-alike design

Display could be brighter

Grainy webcam

The new HP Envy 13 isn't just one of the best laptops around; it's also a great deal. Starting at $799, the new 2019 model gets you an attractive, slim chassis, great performance and powerful speakers. New to the latest Envy are a fingerprint sensor and a webcam kill switch for those who value their privacy. The 1080p model of the Envy 13 also gets 11+ hours of battery life while both the FHD and 4K display options are bright and vivid.

It's a solid performer thanks to its 8th Gen Intel processor and has a fast SSD. And if you get the 4K version, it has a discrete graphics card for a bit more graphical oomph. So unless you need a Thunderbolt 3 port (see Spectre x360), the Envy 13 should be at the top of your buying list. It's cemented its standing as the ultimate laptop for college students or travelers.

See our full HP Envy 13 (2019) review

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 offers over 11 hours of battery life and great gaming performance. (Image credit: Future)

7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

The longest battery life ever in a gaming laptop

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.5 pounds

Killer AMD and Nvidia performance

Longest-lasting gaming laptop ever

Lightning fast SSD

No webcam

Poor keyboard lighting

Asus is stepping up its game when it comes to gaming laptops. Case in point, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Powered by AMD's new powerful Ryzen 9-4900HS processor, the laptop is a powerful multitasker. But paired with an Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, the laptop is a forced to be reckoned with on the gaming front. Top that off with a lightning-fast SSD, a bright, 14-inch, 120Hz display, a comfortable keyboard and strong speakers packed into a gorgeous milky-white magnesium alloy chassis, and the ROG Zephyrus G14 is a near-perfect gaming laptop.

But where the Zephyrus G14 really shines is its battery life. The laptop lasted 11 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery test, making it the longest-lasting gaming laptop ever. It's nearly three times as long as the 4:26 mainstream gaming laptop average. Ultimately, between its killer AMD performance and epic battery life, the Zephyrus G14 is the gaming laptop to beat.

Read our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8. Acer Swift 7

Meet the world's thinnest 14-inch laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-7Y75 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.9 x 9.3 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds

Inconceivably thin and lightweight

Elegant design

Gorgeous 14-inch display

Surprisingly long battery life

If you want a large display in a super-portable chassis, look no further than the Acer Swift 7. At just 0.4 inches thin, this 14-inch laptop can slip into a backpack or briefcase during your daily commute or on long trips. And just like its previous models, you'll want to show it off to all of your friends and admire the svelteness together.

Due to its low-power Intel CPU, you do sacrifice a bit of performance in exchange for battery life. However, with over 8 hours of battery life, it's not too much to ask. The Swift 7 earns a place as one of the best Ultrabooks around. It's the best laptop for on-the go professionals or students looking for an ultra lightweight laptop for frequent business trips.

See our full Acer Swift 7 review.

(Image credit: Future)

9. HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, Late 2019)

The king of 2-in-1 laptops

CPU: Intel Core i7-1065G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Stunning, ultraportable design

Epic battery life

Bright, vivid display with thinner bezels

Fast overall performance

Comfortable keyboard

Lots of bloatware

Shrill speakers at max volume

Runs a bit warm

The HP Spectre x360 13 is practically perfect. Updated with Intel's Ice Lake 10th Gen processors and a modernized chassis, the Spectre x360 takes everything we loved about its predecessor and ramps it up. Starting with the laptop's design, which is more stunning than ever thanks to thinner display bezels and smaller footprint.

Other highlights include a bright, vivid panel and the Spectre x360's epic, 13-plus hours of battery life. Factor in a comfortable keyboard and an included stylus, and it's easy to see why the Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops ever.

It's stellar results on our overall performance benchmarks and file transfer tests show that its an able worker in spite of its relatively slim frame. Heck, it even outperformed the previous iteration in the graphics department. In short, the Spectre x360 is in a league all its own.

See our full HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, Late 2019) review.





10. Alienware Area-51m

The ultimate gaming laptop is upgradable

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080/Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 64GB | Storage: dual 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs/1TB (+8GB SSHD) Hybrid Drive | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 16.1 x 15.9 x 1.2~1.7 inches | Weight: 8.5 pounds

Stunning space station aesthetic

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Lightning fast SSDs

All major components upgradable

Exorbitantly expensive

Sporting a new look and the first-ever design that enables upgradeable graphics Alienware is ready to take its place as the king of semi-mobile gaming. The Area-51m's new Legend design doesn't look like anything we've ever seen from the brand, opting for rounded corners, muted colors and a more elegant light show.

Armed with a desktop Intel Core i9 processor and one of Nvidia's superpowered RTX GPUs, it absolutely demolished every test we put in front of it with graceful aplomb. It's Alienware's first true desktop replacement and the most powerful and upgradeable laptop we've reviewed to date. It's the gaming laptop du jour for enthusiasts by enthusiasts.

See our full Alienware Area-51m review.





11. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The best business laptop with a killer keyboard

CPU: Intel i5-8250U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Attractive, lightweight design

Best-in-class keyboard

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

Tinny audio

Mediocre webcam

Lenovo made our favorite business laptop even better by improving its speakers, giving it a svelte carbon fiber texture and adding some useful security features, including a webcam shutter and IR camera. You even get far-field microphones in case you want to use a digital assistant.

On top of that, you get strong performance and a fast SSD. That means if you're working on large spreadsheets with plenty of calculations, the X1 Carbon will handle them with aplomb. You can also expect long battery life (on the 1080p model) and two gorgeous, 1080p and 4K display options, all in an impossibly lightweight chassis.

But it's those classic ThinkPad X1 features --- a durable (military tested) chassis, best-in-class keyboard and stylish black/red aesthetics --- that carry the X1 Carbon to greatness.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review.





(Image credit: Future)

12. Samsung Chromebook 3

A great laptop for kids

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6-inch, 768p | Size: 11.4 x 8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Bright, accurate screen

Superb battery life

Strong performance

Fun webcam

Muddy speakers

Awkward button layout

Bottom runs warm

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is a great little laptop for both school and entertainment, especially for younger kids and frequent travelers. This 11.6-inch notebook not only boasts a fantastic screen and nearly 10 hours of battery life but also comes with 4GB of RAM, so you can expect solid performance. And because its 32GB of storage isn't taken up by Windows 10, you'll find plenty of onboard storage for your personal files.

Everyone likes getting more for less. With the Chromebook 3, you get the brightest 11.6-inch display in this class, speedy performance and a fun webcam. Best of all, it's hundreds of dollars cheaper than a similarly-specced Windows 10 laptop. It's a great starter system for kids and secondary device for more advanced users.

Read our full Samsung Chromebook 3 review.

(Image credit: Future)

13. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for Business (15-inch, Intel)

This is the one to buy

CPU: Intel Core i7-1065G7 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Display: 15-inch, 1504p | Size: 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.4 pounds

Slim, lightweight chassis

Attractive metal design

Fast performance

Comfortable keyboard

Long battery life

Scant port selection

Integrated graphics still underperform

The Surface Laptop 3 for Business with Intel processors is a better laptop than its AMD sibling. It has better performance, longer battery life, a faster hard drive and ships with Windows 10 Pro. If the gulf in price were wider — the Intel model is only $100 more expensive — then we might consider the AMD model, but we strongly recommend going to Microsoft's online store and ordering the business edition instead.

Ignoring Microsoft's misleading "for business" designation, the Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best 15-inch laptops around. It has great performance, long battery life, a fast hard drive and ships with Windows 10 Pro. Plus, you get Microsoft's handsome aluminum chassis and a gorgeous display. If you're a fan of Microsoft's notebooks, this is the best laptop for you.

See our full Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for Business (15-inch, Intel) review.

14. Dell XPS 15 (2019)

The best 15-inch laptop money can buy

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB m.2 NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Striking 4K OLED display

Great overall and graphics performance

Webcam in the right place

Below-average battery life

Dell's XPS laptops are considered the gold standard when it comes to premium notebooks, and the latest XPS 15 is no exception. This marks the first time the XPS 15 gets an OLED display and also packs an overclockable Core i9 processor pairing it with a discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, making for one beautiful beast.

This laptop's optional 4K display can reproduce an awesome 188% of the sRGB color gamut while registering a solid 282 nits of brightness. Its 45-watt Intel H series processor provides much stronger performance than the U series CPU in its smaller sibling while its Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics make it a legitimate content creation machine.

Overall, if you're looking for extreme power and beauty without having to take out a second mortgage, the Dell XPS 15 is a top option. It's a workhorse of the highest caliber.

Read our full Dell XPS 15 (2019( review.

(Image credit: Future)

15. Lenovo Yoga C940

Small tweaks makes a big difference

CPU: Intel Core i7-1065G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus GPU | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080/4K | Size: 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Slim, premium design

Beautiful 4K display

Fast performance

Crisp, dynamic speakers

Long battery life (on 1080p version)

Below-average battery life (on 4K model)

Stylus is difficult to remove

No SD card

The Yoga C940 has a gorgeous design, along with bright, vivid 4K and 1080p display options; fast performance; and long battery life. It's the sort of laptop that will fit just about anyone, from students to business users and content creators. It has a premium chassis, a beautiful display (especially the 4K option), strong performance and long battery life. On top of that, the Yoga C940's unique features, a stylus garage and webcam cover, help it stand out from the alternatives.

Since they launched, Yoga laptops have been Lenovo's playground for innovation. But with the 14-inch version of the Yoga C940, Lenovo focused on refinement instead of any major changes. It's a strategy that has served the company well and establishes the Yoga C940 as one of the best 2-in-1 laptop currently available.

See our full Lenovo Yoga C940 review.

Why trust Laptop Mag

Laptop Mag has been testing and reviewing laptops for over two decades. We test over 150 different models per year, subjecting each system to a series of rigorous benchmarks that provides a complete picture of performance, battery life and usability.

Our expert reviewers also use each product to see how it looks and feels in everyday situations. Because we see so many different notebooks, we can compare each to its direct competitors and give you an idea of how it stacks up to the average laptop in its price band.

How we test laptops

When we bring a laptop into our laboratory, our goal is to see how it would work if you brought it into your home or office. While we use a number of industry standard benchmarks such as Geekbench and 3DMark, we focus heavily on real-world tests that we have developed in-house.

To test endurance, the Laptop Mag Battery test surfs the web at 150 nits of brightness until the system runs out of juice. To judge pure processing power, we use a giant spreadsheet macro that matches 65,000 names with their addresses, a video transcoder that converts a 4K video to 1080p and the Geekbench 4 synthetic test. We measure graphics prowess with both 3DMark Ice Storm / Fire Strike and a series of actual game titles.

We use a colorimeter to measure screen brightness and color gamut while other instruments help us determine a laptop's key travel and ambient heat. See this page on How We Test Laptops for more details on our benchmarking procedures.

How to find the right laptop

When shopping for a laptop, there's a lot to consider. To help you choose a system, we've put our up-to-date list of favorite notebooks above, along with five points to keep in mind when choosing a system.

Budget: What you get for the money.

You can find good cheap Windows laptops and high-quality Chromebooks for under $500. However, better mainstream laptops usually cost more than $700 and premium Ultrabooks can run over $1,000. The best gaming laptops can cost $2.000 and up, but you can play the latest titles at decent frame rates on gaming laptops under $1,000.

Screen Size: 12 to 14 inches for Portability

Knowing a laptop's screen size tells you a lot about its portability overall. If you want to use your computer on your lap or carry it around a lot, go for one with a 12, 13 or 14-inch display. If you want to use the computer on tables and desks and won't carry it around much, a 15-inch model may give you more value. Some gaming rigs, media machines and workstations even have 17 or 18-inch screens, but those are hardest to carry.

2-in-1 or Clamshell?

More and more of today's laptops are 2-in-1s with screens that either bend back 360 degrees or detach so you can use them as tablets. If you like the idea of using your laptop in slate mode for drawing, media consumption or just using it standing up, a 2-in-1 could be for you. However, you can often get better features or a lower price by going with a traditional clamshell-style laptop.

Battery Life: 8+ Hours for Portability

Unless you only plan to use your laptop on your desk, battery life matters. Even within the home or office, having plenty of juice enables you to work on the couch or at the conference table, without being chained to the nearest outlet. For the best portability, we recommend getting a laptop that lasted over 8 hours on the Laptop Mag Battery Test. The longest-lasting laptops endure for over 10 hours.

Specs: 1080p / Core i5 / 8GB Are Best Bets

You can spend a lot of time delving into specs, but here are the key components to think about. If you just want really good mainstream performance, go for a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1080p screen.