Memorial Day TV sales 2022: Today's best deals

This week's Memorial Day TV sales offer notable discounts on today's best displays. Retailers Amazon, Best Buy, PC Richard & Son, and Walmart are running the best Memorial Day deals on 4K TVs. Not to be outshined, Samsung's Memorial Day sale knocks up to $1,000 off the latest 2022 Samsung NEO 8K Smart TVs (opens in new tab).

One standout Memorial Day TV deal at Best Buy is the LG OLED C1 55 inch 4K Smart TV for $1,099 (opens in new tab). Formerly $1,299, it's now $200 cheaper and down to it lowest price yet. Plus, you'll save an extra $450 when you bundle it with an LG 5 1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (opens in new tab) (valued at $999). That's a total of $650 in savings and one of the best Memorial Day TV deals you can get.

LG manufacturers many of today's best 4K TVs and the LG OLED C1 is the cream of the crop. It features a 55-inch 2160p OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

Although we didn't test this exact model LG OLED C1 reviews at Best Buy rate it 4.8 out of 5-stars. Proud owners praise the television's stunning, accurate, and detailed OLED picture quality. Others were impressed by its amazing sound output.

The overall consensus is that the LG OLED C1 is one of the best TVs you can get. That's on par with our LG OLED CX48 review which we rate 4 out of 5 stars for its pristine picture quality and great sound. Overall, LG's OLED C1 is a solid investment if you're looking for a new home entertainment centerpiece.

With so many Memorial TV deals and sales to browse, buying a new TV can get overwhelming. That's why we've hand-selected the best Memorial Day TV deals

Here are the best TV deals to shop right now at several retailers.

Memorial Day TV sales 2022

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Best Buy Memorial Day TV deal takes $200 off this LG 55-inch OLED 4K TV. Save an extra $450 when you bundle it with an LG 5 1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (valued at $999). What makes this particular model so special is that it's Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync compatible, has a 120Hz refresh refresh, 1ms response, and best of all HDMI 2.1 ports. This is one of the best TVs for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC gaming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Frame 55-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Now $200 off, Samsung's The Frame 55-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV gets its first discount. When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Beyond its immersive 55-inch 4K matte display, this TV takes your viewing experience to new heights with QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity. Thoughtfully designed to complement any décor, The Frame’s bezel is customizable to match your room's style and color.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba M550 75 inch 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Memorial Day TV deal takes a massive $700 off the 75 inch Toshiba M550 Series 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba C350 55 inch 4K Smart Fire TV: was $469 now $339 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best Memorial Day weekend deals at Amazon knocks $130 off the Toshiba C350 55 inch 4K Smart TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 65-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. And with hands-free with Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to turn on the TV, browse and control content.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,699 now $999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $700 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV Deals: up to $2,000 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Experience movies and TV shows like never before with up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. These televisions feature direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 8K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. You also get one stop access to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. Meanwhile, Smart TV with Bixby Voice supports hands-free operation.