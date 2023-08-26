Labor Day TV sales 2023: 5 best early deals

The best Labor Day TV sales of 2023 are shaping up to be epic. Several retailers are putting their best TV deals out early, days before Labor Day, which falls on Monday, Sep. 4. Football season starts Sept. 7 and quite a few upcoming boxing matches are on the horizon as well. On top of that, this season's fall TV lineup will drop new episodes for viewers. That said, now is one of the best times of the year to buy a TV.

One standout deal at Best Buy knocks 50% off the 48-inch LG A2 Series OLED TV, dropping it to $649 . It normally costs $1,299, so this deal saves you a massive $650. This is one of the best Labor Day TV deals you can get right now. The LG A2 features self-lit OLED pixels and an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. That just TV-talk for life-like picture quality with depth and rich colors.

No Labor Day TV deal roundup is complete without the beloved LG C2. This top-rated OLED TV is now on sale for $899 ($100 off) at Best Buy. It boasts a newer a9 Gen 5 processor and Dynamic Tone-Mapping Pro Algorithm. Featuring vivid, detailed imagery throughout the entire screen, the LG C2 brings movies to life. Enhanced audio via AI Sound Pro for 7.1.2 surround-sound creates a cinematic experience.

Whether you're looking for a new centerpiece for your home entertainment center or the best TV for a dorm room, we've got you covered. See my recommended best early Labor Day TV deals below.

Today's 5 best Labor Day TV deals

43-inch TCL S4 4K LED TV with Google TV (2023): $279 $229 @Amazon

Save $50 on the TCL S4 4K LED TV with Google TV is a Home Theater TV with 4K UHD Resolution, Dolby Vision, Motion Rate 120, Dolby Atmos, and Auto Game Mode (ALLM) HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG) This TV supplies you with 3 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Key features: Direct LED backlight, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support.

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Check price: Best Buy $219 | Target $229

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K TV: $759 $599 @ Amazon

Save $160 on the 65-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K TV with Dolby Vision. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus. You can control the TV using Alexa voice commands to watch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu. This model does not support Dolby Visio

LG A2 Series 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $649 @ Best Buy

Save 50% on the 48-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart webOS TV. It employs self-lit OLED pixels and an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to deliver life-like picture quality with depth and rich colors.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: $999 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the top-rated 42-inch LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. It's equipped with 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting the latest game consoles and personal computers. Powered by webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.