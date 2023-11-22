What?! LG OLED TV drops to $549 for Black Friday

LG A2 48" OLED 4K TV: $1,299 $549 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $750 on the LG A2 48" OLED 4K TV. This is one of the most affordable LG OLED TV deals we've seen for Black Friday. It's not intended to be a gaming display, as it doesn't meet the standards for modern consoles, but otherwise it is excellent for the price.

Features: 4K UHD resolution, 48-inch display, OLED display technology, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, webOS smart platform, 3 HDMI inputs, built-in Amazon Alexa and support for Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit

Release date: 2022

Price check: Not sold anywhere else

Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen from this or any other LG OLED TV.

Reviews: "The LG A2 OLED is far from the brightest set out there, but it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio along with a slick and intuitive interface. Just try to buy the A2 when it’s on sale."

Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy if: You're in need of a new TV or you just want to upgrade to a gorgeous OLED display that shows vibrant colors and deep, rich blacks. You're really into super discounted items. You are really into film and TV and want to appreciate the medium by watching it on a good screen.

Don't buy if: You already have an OLED TV that works just fine. You want a bigger TV. You want to play games on your TV. You don't care about having an OLED TV (deeper blacks, brighter colors). You want a more advanced OLED TV.