Save $500 on the 65-inch 4K OLED LG C3 TV ahead of Black Friday

LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV (OLED65C3PUA)

Was: $2,099

Now: $1,599 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $500 on the 65-inch LG C3 TV

Features: 4K UHD resolution, 65-inch display, OLED EVO display technology, 120Hz refresh rate, webOS smart platform, 4 HDMI inputs, built-in Amazon Alexa and support for Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit

Release date: Mar. 2023

Price check: Amazon $1,597

Price history: Aside from the temporary deal at Amazon for $2 less, the $1,599 price for LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is the lowest we've ever seen.

Reviews: The LG C3 OLED TV received positive reviews from multiple outlets, praising its improved brightness and picture performance. Some reviewers tout this TV as one of the best for gaming.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Buy if: You're in need of a new TV or you just want to upgrade to a gorgeous OLED display that shows vibrant colors and deep, rich blacks. Its 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate also make it an excellent option for anyone who plays games.

Don't buy if: You already have an OLED TV that works just fine. This C3 model is brighter and equipped with a processor, but if you have the previous C2 model or another OLED TV with similar specs, it might be worth holding out for a larger discount in the future.