Microsoft Blocking Some From Windows 10 Creators Update

If you're a Windows user hoping to get your hands on the Windows 10 Creators Update, you might be out luck.

Microsoft this week announced that while the Creators Update updating process is going relatively well, some problems have cropped up along the way. In a blog post, Microsoft said that it's decided to roll out a "block" so that some users with certain devices aren't able to download the Creators Update until it can fix issues with the update running on those devices.

Microsoft's Director of Program Management for Windows Servicing and Delivery John Cable said that the company discovered one instance in which certain PCs running older Broadcom Bluetooth radios were unable to reconnect to Bluetooth-connected devices after the Creators Update was applied. Cable said that other, unidentified problems had surfaced as well, causing similar problems for some users.

Cable added that Microsoft decided to block users to mitigate the number of people who would be affected while it works on a fix.

MORE: The Best Features in Windows 10 Creators Update

"Blocking availability of the update to devices we know will experience issues is a key aspect of our controlled rollout approach," Cable wrote. "We decide what to block based on user impact, and blocking issues are a high priority for us to address as quickly as possible. During the time it takes to address an issue, we want to limit the number of customers exposed to that issue."

Microsoft released its Windows 10 Creators Update earlier this month. The operating system adds several security tweaks and other patches, but also comes with new features, including the ability to update the classic Paint app to Paint 3D. The update also delivers improved Edge browser features that will make it easier for you to interact with the operating system with a HoloLens in tow. Microsoft has also added a new Game Mode to improve PC gaming performance. The update is available as a free download.

In his blog post, Cable said that the update has been performing relatively well on most computers. But in those cases where it isn't, the company is hoping for some help.

Principally, Cable has asked that users report to Microsoft any problems they're experiencing after installing the update. The company also wants to hear about possible driver or compatibility concerns.

Finally, Cable recommended that users don't try to circumvent the blocks Microsoft has put in place by downloading the Creators Update through its Software Download Site. Doing so could cause the problems Microsoft is trying to address.

Windows 10 Annoyances and Problems