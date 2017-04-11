Windows 10 Creators Update is Here: Get It Now!

It's time. We told you Windows 10 Creators Update was coming months ago, and the time to download it is now.

As the name suggests, the Creators Update centers around creative tasks like upgrading the classic Paint app to Paint 3D or tricking out the Edge browser with some mixed-reality magic, which should come in handy if you have a Hololens augmented-reality headset or plan to get one of those mixed reality headsets Microsoft is working on.

The Creators Update also has a few gamer-centric goodies on tap, including Game Mode, which Microsoft claims will deliver better gaming performance and consistency. Livestreamers also get a new toy, thanks to the company's recent Beam acquisition, which Microsoft is hoping will become a strong alternative to Twitch or YouTube Gaming.

Ready to start exploring everything Windows 10 Creators Update has to offer? Follow these easy steps to get the update on your system. But like with any major software update, make sure to back up everything first.

1. To start downloading Windows 10 Creators Update, simply go to the Windows 10 Update Assistant on Microsoft.com. Click the Windows 10 software download website link.

2. Hit Update Now.

3. Save and Run the Windows10Upgrade9252.exe file and hit Yes to allow the app to make the necessary changes.

4. Hit Update Now to start the install, and you should see the Getting your update ready screen.

Sit back, relax and wait for the update to complete

