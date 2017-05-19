New Surface Pro Leaked: Here's Your First Look

Most leaked photos of upcoming devices should be met with a spoonful of skepticism. That's not the case with these images that appear to reveal the next Surface Pro.
That's because these images came from tech leaker extraordinaire Evan Blass, who has one of the best track records in the industry. So you can almost assume they're as good as legit, and that this is the notebook Microsoft will unveil at its May 23rd event in Shanghai.
MORE: Microsoft Surface Laptop vs. Surface Book: Which Is Right for You?
The above image, which Blass posted on Twitter, has the Surface Pro looking like the deluxe edition of a Surface Laptop. It features Cobalt Blue-colored accessories, including an attachable Alacantra keyboard, Surface Pen and Surface Arc Mouse.
Other images from the notorious leaker, shared on VentureBeat, show that stylus in Burgundy, Silver and Black, suggesting the Graphite Gold colorway won't make it to the Pro models.
Credit: Evan Blass/Twitter
The new Surface Pro looks to be a mostly under-the-hood update, as we're not seeing any changes to its ports (USB Type-C, where are you?). Blass says that the upgrades will be mostly internal, noting a similarity to Apple's history of releasing s-branded iPhones that mostly feature internal changes, with the chassis staying the same.
Blass noted that Microsoft will no longer number the Surface Pro with its 2017 refresh, so it won't be called the Surface Pro 4 or Pro 5. Instead, it will be known as the Surface Pro, similar to Apple releasing the simply-named iPad earlier this year.
This lines up with quotes from Surface creator Panos Panay, who explained that "there is no such thing as a Pro 5." In an interview with Cnet, Panay noted that bumping the notebook to the latest Kaby Lake processors doesn't count as a major update.
Windows 10 Performance and Productivity
- Best Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcuts
- MIrror Your Screen to a TV or Monitor
- Speed Windows 10 Boot Time
- Get Superfast Mouse, Touchpad Speeds
- Calibrate Your Monitor
- Activate 'God Mode'
- Defragment Your Hard Drive
- Measure the Time it Takes for Apps to Load at Boot
- Use Maximum CPU Power
- Enable Swipe to Delete in Email
- Copy and Paste at the Command Prompt
- Record Video of an App
- Use Offline Maps
- Get the Full Layout in Windows 10’s Touch Keyboard
- Create a .Reg File for Easy Registry Hacks
- Record PC Gameplay on the Xbox App
- Perform a Clean Install of Windows 10
- Uninstall Windows 10 and Roll Back to 7 or 8
- Enable the Linux Bash Shell
- Generate a Detailed Battery Report
- Turn a PC into a Wireless Display
- Open Folders in the Taskbar
- Open Sites in the Taskbar
- Import Gmail Contacts
- Get Android Notifications
- Use Multiple Desktops
- Use Eye Control
- Use the Timeline Feature to Resume a Task
- Send Web Pages from Phone to PC
- All Windows 10 Tips
- Increase your Battery Life