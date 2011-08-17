Meet the MSI X460 and X460DX, New Ultra-Slim Laptops with Media in Mind

Talk about power in small packages. The svelte MSI X series is back, with MSI announcing the ultra-slim X460 and X460DX notebooks, two 14-inch laptops geared toward professionals with a penchant for media-friendly downtime.

Available now for $799, these systems ship with 14-inch displays, a 4.3-pound weight, Intel Wireless Display 2.0 support, and DVD drives. While the last X series notebook we reviewed housed an AMD Fusion APU, the new systems rock an interesting pairing of Intel processors/graphics and NVIDIA discrete graphics.

Targeted at more mainstream users, the X460 weds a very powerful Intel Core i7 2630QM CPU with integrated Intel HD 3000 graphics, while the more enthusiast-friendly X460DX offers up a selection of mainstream Core i3 and Core i5 processors paired with robust NVIDIA graphics. Other differences include a 750GB hard drive and 6GB RAM for the X460, and a 500GB HDD with 4GB or 6GB options for the X460DX.

Rounding out the hardware specifications for both machines is a 14-inch, 1366x768-pixel display, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI out, a DVD Super-multi drive, THX TruStudio PRO sound, and Intel Wireless Display 2.0 support for streaming high-definition video to a 1080p television display over the air. Eager to know more about each machine? So are we. Check them out at Newegg and Amazon, view our gallery below, and stay tuned for our full reviews.