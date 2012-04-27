Maingear Annouces 11-inch Gaming Notebook, Filling Niche Abandoned by Alienware

Poor Alienware M11x, we hardly knew ye. After two years, Alienware officially discontinued the Alienware M11X gaming laptop earlier this month. However, the good news is that Maingear has announced its own 11-inch gaming notebook.

According to Engadget, the 11.6-inch Maingear Pulse 11 has some intriguing specs such as an Ivy Bridge processor, Nvidia GeForce GT650M with 2GB of VRAM and an Intel GMA HD GPU under its petite hood. Other specs include 1366 x 768 LED-backlit display, USB 3.0, HDMI out, 320GB HDD with up to 16GB of RAM. Expect to shell out at least $1,099 for the Core i5 starting configuration.

It still remains to be seen if gamers are clamoring for a serious gaming rig in an 11.6-inch form factor, but Maingear will make its case on June 3 when the first models begin shipping.