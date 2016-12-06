How to Import Contacts to Outlook from a CSV

In the event of catastrophic data loss, you may find yourself without any of the contacts you’ve collected over the years. In a previous tutorial, we showed you how to back up this data, and today we’re going to point you in the right direction for importing it back to Outlook. The process is a simple one, and it takes just a few minutes -- depending on the size of your contact list, that is.

1. Open the Outlook desktop client.

2. Click the File tab at the top left to navigate to the settings menu.

3. Select Open & Export from the sidebar at the left.

4. Choose Import/Export.

5. Select Import from another program or file and click Next.

6. Select Comma Separated Values and click Next.

7. Click Browse.

8. Find the file, select it, and click OK.

9. Select a preference for handling of duplicates by clicking the appropriate circle and click Next.

10. Select the Contacts folder and click Next.

11. Click Finish.

Microsoft Outlook Tips