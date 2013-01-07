Hands-On With Vizio Thin + Light Touch Notebooks

For Windows 8, Vizio updated its two Thin + Light notebooks with touch screens, more powerful processors and double the battery life of its predecessors. At CES 2013, we went hands-on with both the 14- and 15.6-inch notebooks.

Both the 14- and 15.6-inch Thin + Light look and feel as svelte as before. The lid feels slightly heavier, but glancing at it you'd never know it was a full touch screen. We especially like the soft-touch bottom, but the port spread remains a little thin: just two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and a combo mic and headphone jack. The screens on both (1080p for the 15.6-inch, 1600 x 900 pixels for the 14-inch) are as bright as ever, and despite the glossy finish, fingerprints and glare weren't too much of a distraction.