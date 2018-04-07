How to Draw on Screenshots on an iPad

Once you've taken a screenshot on an iPad, you can do more than just save it to your photos. Maybe there's a part of an image that you want to mark up, highlight or even draw on. While marking up a screenshot is easiest with an Apple Pencil, you can also do it the old-fashioned way with your finger.

Here's how to draw on or mark up a screenshot on an iPad:

1. Take a screenshot. When you do, a small version will appear in the bottom left-hand corner. Tap on it.

2. Crop the screenshot with the blue border, if necessary.

3. Draw on the photo. Select between different brush strokes and colors below the photo.

4. Tap on the share button in the top right-hand corner to share your screenshot with other apps. Alternatively, click done in the upper-left corner.

iPad Guide