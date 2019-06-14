How to Use Chrome Browser

Google’s Chrome has become one of the most popular web browsers thanks to its library of extensions that provide extra functionality. It’s often one of the first programs users download when they buy a new computer.

While Chrome is popular among the masses, it boasts a number of advanced features that take time to learn and settings buried behind menus. We put together a list of how-to’s and tips to help you make the most of Google’s browser, including reducing its infamous memory usage, silencing tabs with background video and even adding an emergency button for when your boss comes around. Oh, and if you want to update your Chromebook or unlock Chrome's dark mode, we've got your back too.

Check out the table of contents below to learn how to master Chrome.

Chrome Browser Tips