Extensions can be useful and fun, but sometimes you don't want to use them anymore. Removing extensions can also free up memory, which Chrome consumes rapidly. Whether you found a better one to replace it with or it outlived its usefulness, there are two simple ways to get rid of an extension that you no longer care about.
Here's how to remove extensions from Chrome:
Method 1: Right Clicking
If your chosen extension has an icon next to the omnibox, you're in luck - this process is dead simple.
1. Right-click the extension and click "Remove from Chrome..." in the pop-up menu.
That's it. There is no step 2. But if your Chrome extension doesn't have an icon, you'll have to dig through some settings menus.
Method 2: Settings
1. Type "chrome://settings" into the search bar.
2. Click "Extensions" on the left rail.
3. Click on the trash can next to the extension you want to remove.
4. Click "Remove."
