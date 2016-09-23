How to Prevent Scrollbar Jumping in Chrome Browser

It happens all the time. You visit a website and immediately start scrolling down to see more content, but as the page finishes loading and an ad or large image appears above your position, your scrollbar jumps back up and you lose your place. Though we wish that web designers would prevent this problem from occurring on their sites in the first place, users now have a way to prevent scrollbar jumping in Chrome on every page they visit.
Here's how to prevent scrollbar jumping in Chrome.
1.Launch Chrome.
2. Navigate to chrome://flags/#enable-scroll-anchoring in your browser. Alternatively, you can navigate to chrome:\\flags and scroll down until you find the "Scroll Anchoring" section.
3. Set Scroll Anchoring to Enabled.
4. Click the Relaunch Now button or manually restart your browser. Make sure any work you're doing in other tabs is saved.
Your scrollbar should no longer jump up when a large advertisement (or other image) loads at the top of the page.
