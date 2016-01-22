How to Enable Guest Browsing in Chrome

If you're not the only one who uses your computer, you may already have a separate profile set up for everyone who uses your browser. But if someone new comes over and you don't want their browsing history and cookies lying around, you can use Chrome to create a temporary guest profile for them.
Here's how to enable guest browsing in Google Chrome:
1. Type "chrome://settings" into Chrome's search box.
2. Check "Enable guest browsing" under the "People" section.
3. Click the tab with your name at the top of the browser.
4. Click "Switch Person" in the resulting window.
5. Click "Browse as Guest" in the user select window.
A new window will pop up in guest browsing mode.
