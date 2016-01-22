Trending

How to Add a Home Button to Chrome

Browser home pages have been replaced, usually with new tab pages that show you pages you recently or commonly browsed. If you use one site a lot, though, you may still want a single button that will bring you back. Chrome doesn't feature the Home button by default anymore, but by rummaging through its settings, you can bring it back.

Here's how to add a Home button to Chrome:

 1. Type "chrome://settings" into the Omnibox.

2. Check "Show Home button" under the Appearance section.

3. Click "Change" to set your own home page.

4. Type the URL for the home page you want and click "OK."

The home button will appear next to the Omnibox.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew joined Laptopmag.com in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter @FreedmanAE.