By default, Chrome browser puts your downloaded files in your operating system's default downloads folder. On Windows 10 that folder is located at C:\Users\[USERNAME]\Downloads while on Mac it lives at /Users/[USERNAME]/Downloads. It's easy enough to navigate to these directories on either platform, but what if you'd prefer to save your files to a more prominent location such as your desktop?

Here's how to change the download folder in Chrome browser:

1. Click the menu icon (aka 3 dots) in the upper right corner of the Chrome window.

2. Select Settings.

3. Scroll down and click "Show Advanced Settings."

4. Scroll down to the Downloads section and click Change next to the Download location box.

5. Select a new folder and click Ok.

The next time you download a file in Chrome it will be saved to the new folder you chose.

Chrome Browser Tips