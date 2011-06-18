Catch LAPTOP's Avram Piltch on the Tech Night Owl Live Radio Show Tonight

Want to listen to some heated tech debate this Saturday night? LAPTOP's Avram Piltch will be a guest on the Tech Night Owl Live radio show, which airs from 10 pm to 1 am ET (7 pm to 10 pm PT). Piltch will be joining host Gene Steinberg to discuss key mobile topics like Microsoft's attempts to lock-down its partners in mobile and Google's aspirations for Chrome OS. Steinberg will also be talking about Apple's trademark lawsuits with special guest Daniel Eran Dilger of Apple Insider.

Though the Tech Night Owl live show is syndicated on a number of local a.m. radio stations throughout the U.S., your best bet is to catch the the broadcast online at http://www.technightowl.com/radio/. If you can't tune in live, you can always listen to an archive of the show afterward at the same address.