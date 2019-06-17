Prime Day Sneak Peek: $250 Off Surface Pro 6

The Surface Pro 6 is one of the best tablets you can buy for work and play.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Surface Pro 6 on sale for $699. That's $200 off and the best deal we've seen on Microsoft's current-gen hybrid. It's likely the tablet will get discounted again on Amazon Prime Day, but if you can't wait that long, this is one deal we have no reservations recommending.

The Editor's Choice Surface Pro 6 packs a 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 touchscreen LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also sports an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

MS Surface Pro 6

The tablet's PixelSense display is one of the best you'll find on a 2-in-1. It manages to be sharp, bright, and colorful. According to our colorimeter, the Surface Pro 6's display cover 136 percent of the sRGB color gamut. That beats the ThinkPad X1 Tablet (118 percent) and the XPS 13 (117 percent at 1080p, 130 percent at 4K).

In terms of performance, its Core i5-8250U CPU handled 28 open Chrome tabs, Spotify, and Netflix without breaking a sweat. Its battery also lasted an impressive 9 hours and 20 minutes, which is 2 hours better than the 2017 Surface Pro.

We recommend upgrading to the 256GB model, which is $250 off at $949. That's an all-time price low for this configuration, which normally sells for $975 when it's on sale.