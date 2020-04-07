The best refurbished laptop deals in April

If you're looking for the best refurbished laptop deals you've come to the right place. We're hand-selecting refurbished laptop deals on the industry's best laptops.

Apple, Best Buy, Dell and HP offer refurbished laptop deals on computers that are reconditioned to look and perform like new. When you're on a budget, it's a great way to score a steep discount on even the priciest laptops.

Now's a great time for Apple refurbished laptop deals in particular since the new MacBook Air 2020 was recently announced. You can get a 2019 MacBook Air refurb for $719 direct from Apple. That's a whopping $480 off its normal selling price of $1,229.

It's one of the best refurbished laptop deals you can get right now. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. We're rounding up the best refurbished laptop deals from various trusted retailers.

If you're adverse to buying a refurbished laptop, check our best laptop deals roundup for the best prices on new machines.

Best refurbished laptop deals

MacBook Pro 13" (Refurbished): was $1,499 now $1,269 @ Apple

The MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This refurbished 2019 MacBook Pro packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It's currently $230 at Apple.



MacBook Air 13" (Refurbished): was $1,199 now $719 @ Apple

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air (256GB) normally sells for $1,199 at the Apple Store. It's regularly on sale for $1,099 from stores like Amazon and Best Buy. However, this refurb model is on sale for $719, which is $480 off its full.

Google Pixelbook Go (Refurbished): was $649 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixelbook Go packs solid performance and great battery life into a slim design. This entry model laptop features a 13.3-inch display, an Intel Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. Rarely on sale, it's the best price you can get for this Chromebook right now. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 4K (Refurbished): was $1,350 now $859 @ Newegg

The 2019 Dell XPS 13 is an excellent everyday laptop for all. This config packs a 13.3" 4K display, Core i7-8550U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Refurbished laptop retailers