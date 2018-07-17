Killer Prime Day Deal: Samsung Chromebook Just $129

There are less than 24 hours left of Prime Day and if you've been holding out for budget laptops, we've got good news.

Day two of Amazon's deal-a-thon has a handful of excellent Chromebook deals, starting with the Samsung Chromebook 3 for $129. That's $70 off and destroys previous deals we've seen for this system, which were generally in the $174 range.

The Chromebook 3 makes for an excellent coffee table laptop or as a great laptop for kids. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 display, 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage space. Not exactly cutting edge specs, but at $129 it's enough horsepower for browsing, light streaming, and schoolwork.

If you're on a tight budget, Amazon also has the Asus Chromebook C202SA Ruggedized Chromebook for $119 ($80 off). So far, this is the least-expensive Chromebook we've seen on Prime Day. Other Chromebook sales include:

Take $250 off all Google Pixelbooks

Power users who can afford to spend more should look at the Google Pixelbook. Amazon is taking $250 off three configurations: the base 128GB Pixelbook is $749.99, 256GB model is $949, and the 512GB model is $1,399. They're all at their lowest prices ever.

