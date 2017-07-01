Best Laptops Available on Amazon

The web's leading retailer has an extensive notebook collection, which includes everything from sub-$200 Chromebooks to $2,000 mobile gaming rigs. Whether you want to take advantage of Prime shipping, need to spend some gift card money or just prefer Amazon to other retailers, there are several reasons to start your search at the top online store.

These are the best laptops available from Amazon.com right now.

ASUS Chromebook C202

This robust and affordable Chromebook impresses with a great spill-resistant keyboard and 8 hours of battery life. It’s a versatile option with protective rubber edges and an 11.6-inch display that offers 180 degrees of rotation. The C202’s Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM are also adequate to power through some light web browsing and document creation.

Acer Aspire E 15

This 15-inch model from Acer received an Editor’s Choice rating for its colorful full-HD display, 8-hour battery life, sturdy build quality and comfortable keyboard. The $349 laptop comes with a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 1TB 5,400-rpm hard drive. Even better, the Aspire E 15 is easily upgradable to more RAM or an SSD.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

This is one of the more expensive Chromebook options at $499, but it packs a battery life of almost 9 hours and a bright full-HD display into a slim aluminium chassis. In addition, its 12.5-inch touch screen rotates a full 360 degrees for true flexibility. Its Core m3 processor is good enough for light multitasking and can also power any of the supported Android apps you need.

ASUS ZenBook UX330UA

This midrange ZenBook is our top-rated laptop for students. It features a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and punchy Harman Kardon audio. Although it weighs only 2.7 pounds, it still managed to achieve a stellar 10 hours of battery life in our tests. Rounding out the $699 package is a vibrant, 13.3-inch 1080p display with good viewing angles and a chassis with solid build quality.

Dell XPS 13

Our favorite laptop overall has seriously thin bezels, Dell’s signature carbon-fiber keyboard deck and a great 13.3-inch QHD+ touch-screen display. Tech specs of this high-end $1,199 model include a Kaby Lake i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. With class-leading battery life and great Wi-Fi performance, the XPS 13 is an excellent choice.

Lenovo ThinkPad T470

Our Editor’s Choice for best business laptop, the T470, impresses with a world-class keyboard, a speedy SSD and a magnesium hybrid case. This 14-inch $1,289 laptop can be outfitted with an extensive 6-cell battery, which lasted for 17 hours of usage in our tests. This configuration comes with a 7th-generation Intel i5-7300U processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Pro

Microsoft’s newest Surface Pro features a stunning 13.5-inch PixelSense display, great SSD performance and one of the most functional designs on the market. This $1,299 model comes with a 128GB SSD, a Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Improved front-facing speakers, an impressive cooling system and an array of quality accessories help make the Surface Pro our favorite detachable.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro runs off a 2.3-GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Its 13.3-inch, 2560x1600 Retina display is as vivid and accurate as any of its predecessor's screens, while its butterfly-mechanism keyboard and excellent force-touch trackpad continue to improve with every iteration. Apple hasn’t changed the overall design of its iconic Macbook Pro lineup in a while, but the Pro's thin, aluminum case still stands up to the competition.

HP Spectre x360

The Spectre’s x360’s stunning 13.3-inch full-HD screen is framed by thin metallic bezels, while a class-leading keyboard and wide touchpad outfit the bottom half of the device. Other features of our top-rated 2-in-1 laptop include a Bang & Olufsen audio system and 10 hours of battery life. This $1,749 model’s 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD, 16GB RAM and Kaby Lake i7 processor ensure powerful performance.

Alienware R4 2017

This configuration of the best overall gaming laptop includes a GTX 1070 GPU and 16GB RAM, with a 256GB SSD and 1TB SATA HDD storage configuration. One of the coolest features of this VR-ready powerhouse is its integrated Tobii software, which lets users navigate interfaces and games via eye-tracking technology. Its 17-inch full-HD display also features an anti-glare coating and Nvidia G-Sync Technology, so the panel should produce clear and smooth graphics wherever you take it.

Credits: Tom’s Guide