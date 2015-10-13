Revitalized Toshiba DynaPad Is Latest Surface Rival

The latest competitor to Microsoft's Surface is a revitalized tablet from the 90s. Toshiba has officially unveiled its new DynaPad, a modern take on one of its oldest computing devices that features a keyboard dock and a stylus meant to deliver realistic pen strokes. The DynaPad is headed to Japan in December for around $1,080, and will come stateside in early 2016 for a currently unannounced price.

Toshiba's latest 2-in-1 features a cream white finish, with a 12-inch, full-HD tablet display that can attach to a slim keyboard dock. The display on its own weighs a feathery 1.2-pounds, and is just 2.2 pounds with the keyboard.

The hybrid ships with a Wacom TruPen, which offers 2,048 levels of pressure for pen-and-paper style writing, whether you're jotting down notes or making a quick sketch. To complement the pen, the DynaPad will ship with Toshiba's full suite of business apps, including TruNote Clip and TruNote Share.

Inside, the DynaPad packs a 1.44-GHz Atom processor and 4GB of RAM. That won't overpower the new Surface Pro 4 and its 6th-generation Intel Skylake Processor and 16GB of RAM, but it could prove to be a more affordable alternative if it comes to the states for a decent price.