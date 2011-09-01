Toshiba Announces 13-inch Portege Z830 and Z835 Ultrabooks

Here come the Ultrabooks! Toshiba has announced the Portege Z830 and Z835, two 13-inch systems that weigh less than 3 pounds, are a little over half and inch thick, have second-gen Intel Core processors, and start at less than $1,000. The 13-inch Z830 and Z835 will weigh just 2.45 pounds and have a thickness of 0.63 inches. That's 40 percent thinner and 20 percent lighter than the Portege R830, which was already pretty svelte to begin with.

The Z830 will have a magnesium alloy case with a honeycomb structure, which extends under the keyboard, and will give the system added rigidity and durability. Toshiba was able to bond the plastic and magnesium on the lid, to give it a more unified look while still allowing the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas to transmit without interference. Other durability features include Toshiba's EasyGuard shock-absorbing design, and a spill-resistant keyboard, which is also backlit. Read on for more details and check out the gallery.

As this is an Ultrabook, the Z830 will have an SSD, as well as Toshiba Hi-Speed Start technology, which means it should be able to boot up in 10 to 20 seconds. Consumers will be able to choose between second-generation Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 low-voltage processors. Graphics are limited to Intel HD Graphics 3000, which should be more than enough for the segment Toshiba is targeting.

The notebook's 13.3-inch display will have a resolution of 1366 x 768; the consumer-focused Z835 will have a glossy finish, and the business-minded Z830 will have a matte finish. The business version will also have a fingerprint reader between the mouse buttons.

Ports include one USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.0 ports (one of which supports Toshiba's Sleep-and-Charge technology), HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, a Kensington lock slot, headphone and mic, and a SD card slot. The notebook will also have Waves Maxx Audio and stereo speakers.

The integrated 8-cell, 47-watt-hour battery should provide up to 8 hours of battery life.

Although pricing has yet to be finalized, Toshiba says that the notebook will start at less than $1,000 when it hits shelves mid-November.