Microsoft Surface USB-C Dongle Is Massive and Expensive

Editor's Note: this article was updated on June 25 at 3:30pm Eastern, per Microsoft's announcement.

If you own a Surface Pro or Surface Laptop, and you've been waiting for Microsoft's official USB Type-C adapter, we've got some good news.

Today (June 25) Microsoft announced, via The Verge, that the adapter will cost $80 for commercial users, and become available for sale "through typical business purchasing channels" on June 29.

Microsoft Surface chief Panos Panay said that this adapter would arrive in 2017, The Verge reported yesterday that a Microsoft spokesperson claimed this dongle is "on the roadmap for later this year." The adapter will convert the proprietary Surface Connector port to a reversible Type-C port, for those with more-recent accessories. Microsoft later confirmed the accessory, provided an official image.

We hope that any laptops Microsoft releases this year will include the Type-C port, as its Surface Book 2 includes the port.

Previously, Panay explained the lack of Type-C ports by stating "The last thing I want is to take away the port they need today and tomorrow and the next day to achieve a technology milestone where I then put a barrier in front of my customers." This statement was a clear, albeit indirect, slam on most recent MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops, which offer Type-C ports, and no others.

While USB 3.0 to USB Type-C adapters already exist (available in packs of two on Amazon for as low as $8.99), none come from vendors as well-known or reputable as Microsoft.

