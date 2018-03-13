How to Enable YouTube's New Dark Mode

Editor's Note: This story was updated on March 13 per dark mode coming to YouTube on mobile devices.

If you're not a fan of your screen blasting your eyes with white light, you might like dark modes (the preferred app style of many, including night owls, goths, Sith Lords and Laptop Mag staffers). YouTube is the latest of these apps, and even though Google hasn't rolled it out to everyone yet, you can enable it immediately.

This process used to be a lot more complicated, and required coding and Google Chrome. YouTube seems to have seen the demand for this new feature, and added it to the iOS app on March 13. Support for Android should be coming soon.

MORE: How to Download YouTube Videos on Your Android Phone

How to activate YouTube's Dark Mode in a web browser:

1. Click your Profile icon in the top right corner.

2. Click Dark Theme.

3. Click the Dark Theme switch.

You've got YouTube's Dark Mode! Pop some popcorn and enjoy some videos!

How to activate Dark Mode in YouTube for iOS:

1. Tap the Profile icon in the top right corner.

2. Tap Settings.

3. Turn Dark Mode on.

You've enabled dark mode in YouTube on iOS:

Chrome Browser Tips