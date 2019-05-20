Killer Deal: Take $559 Off Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best business laptops money can buy. Although it's been on sale before, rarely does it drop below $1,100.

However, as part of its Memorial Day Sale, Lenovo is offering its 6th-Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon Laptop for $999.99 via coupon "THINKDB2". That's $559 off and just $12 shy of its all-time price low, which we last saw on Black Friday 2018.

Buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $999.99 via coupon "THINKDB2" ($559 off)

via coupon "THINKDB2" ($559 off) Buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme for $1,499.99 via coupon code "THINKDB5" ($579 off)

The configuration on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS display, 1.6 GHz Core i5-8250 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Aesthetically, the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the Maserati of business laptops. Its carbon fiber and magnesium construction weighs in at just 2.5 pounds making it as portable as some 13-inch laptops.

It's also 0.51 pounds lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro and offers a better selection of ports, including two USB USB Type-A ports, a full-size HDMI connector, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a microSD card slot.

Performance-wise, the Core i5-powered ThinkPad X1 Carbon took 19 minutes to transcode a 4K video to 1080p resolution using the HandBrake app. That's 3 minutes faster than the category average of 22 minutes.

If you require more power — and can afford to spend more — Lenovo also has its ThinkPad X1 Extreme on sale for $1,499.99 via coupon code "THINKDB5". That's $579 off. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti video card.