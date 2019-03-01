Killer Deal: Surface Laptop 2 Now $300 Off

Update March 1: Amazon has dropped the price of the Surface Laptop 2 (128GB) further to $799. That's $200 off and the best price ever.

If last week's Surface Laptop sale didn't seal the deal, Amazon is back at it again this week.

Currently, the retailer has the Surface Laptop 2 with 128GB SSD on sale for $799. (Add it to your cart to see the sale price). That's $200 off and the best price we've ever seen for Microsoft's current-gen laptop. (It was briefly on sale for $799 during Black Friday week). For even more savings, the 256GB model is $300 off.

The model on sale features a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. While this may be the base configuration, it packs enough speed for serious multitasking. In our lab tests, the laptop never stuttered as we split its screen between a 1080p YouTube video and more than 12 Chrome tabs.

As for the display, it produces 176 percent of the sRGB spectrum, which rockets past the 114 percent category average. What this means in real-word use is that the screen produces bright, vivid images.

If 128GB of storage seems too paltry, Amazon has the Surface Laptop 2 with 256GB SSD on sale for $999, which is $300 off its retail price.