We know: Nobody wants to buy a laptop with someone else's greasy fingerprints smothered all over it. However, if you're on a tight budget, buying a refurbished laptop is one of the best ways to cut costs.

When purchased from a reputable seller, a refurbished laptop can save you hundreds of dollars. Better yet, refurbished laptops feature warranties that can last from a few months to a full year.

Below, we've identified the best refurbished laptop deals right now. For help finding a unit on your own, read our refurbished laptop buying guide. If you prefer your laptop brand new, make sure to check our best laptop deals page.

Up to $852 off XPS 13 laptops

Retailer: Dell Outlet Sale: 14% off any deviceCoupon:"14XPSPri4cw12" Expires:July 26 at 8:59am ET Why This is a Good Deal: Dell Outlet is taking up to $852 off select XPS 13 laptops via coupon code "14XPSPri4cw12". After coupon, you can get the current-gen XPS 13 (9380) for $547.82. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Dell monitor sale: 58% off

Retailer: Dell Outlet Sale: 58% off monitorsCoupon:"58AW3Pri8cw12" Expires:July 26 at 8:59am ET Why This is a Good Deal: For a limited time, Dell is taking a whopping 58% off select monitors via coupon code "58AW3Pri8cw12". After coupon, you can get the Alienware 34- inch Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3418HW) for $580.55. (It typically sells for $999 or more).

Acer Nitro 5 w/ GTX 1050 for $649

Retailer: NeweggRegular.99 Refurb.99 Savings: $182 Why This is a Good Deal: Newegg has the refurbished Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop on sale for $617.99. It features a 1080p LCD, Core i5-7300HQ CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and a GTX 1050 video card.

Apple MacBook Air (2018) for $849

Retailer:AppleRegular Price:$1,099Refurb Price:$849 Savings: $200 Why This is a Good Deal: Despite being Apple's new entry-level notebook, the $1,099 MacBook Air is still prohibitively expensive. Fortunately, you can get the MacBook Air (2018) for just $849 straight from the Apple Store. That's $200 off and the cheapest we've ever seen it. Keep in mind, this is the 2018 model and not the refreshed 2019 model, which adds Apple's Touch Bar and True Tone tech (the latter makes the LCD's colors warmer/lighter based on ambient lighting).

Take $60 off the iPad Pro 10.5-inch

Retailer: Apple StoreRegularRefurbSavings: $60 Why This is a Good Deal: With its high 9,223 Geekbench 4 score, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro smokes laptops like Apple's own 12-inch MacBook (6,853). That's due to the tablet's A10X Fusion Chip. For a limited time, you can get this Editors' Choice refurb for $469, which is $60 off. The entry-level model features a 10.5-inch 2,224 x 1,668 LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate, A10X Fusion CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP Facetime camera.

