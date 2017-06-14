Here Are the 10 Best Laptops Available at Best Buy

Best Buy’s seemingly endless catalog of laptops might make it difficult for users to narrow down their choices, but conveniently, this electronics giant stocks the majority of our top laptops in its stores or on its website. Check out our list of the best laptops this retailer offers across a variety of prices.

ASUS Vivobook E403SA

This $399 Vivobook is the best laptop we’ve reviewed under $500, due to its premium design, 14-inch full-HD display and great battery life. Despite its budget price tag, it notably features a brushed aluminum finish, USB-C charging and a comfortable keyboard. Although this Pentium-powered machine makes some performance and storage compromises, it’s one of the best overall packages on the cheap.

Dell XPS 13 9560

Dell’s latest XPS 13 takes the distinction of Laptop Mag’s top overall pick. Razor-thin bezels, a carbon-fiber deck and a slim aluminum frame are truly a sight to behold. A 13.3-inch QHD+ touch-screen display, a powerful Core i7 processor and class-leading battery life are among the highlights of this superb $1,775 laptop.

Alienware 17 R4

Alienware’s 17.3-inch gaming powerhouse will surely garner all sorts of attention thanks to its signature angular design and custom lighting. But the real appeal lies in its powerful quad-core i7-7820HK processor, GTX 1070 graphics and 4K G-SYNC display.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA

Many chromebooks have at least one seriously detrimental design flaw or performance compromise, but the Flip C302CA manages to score solid marks in all of the fundamental categories. Among the highlights of this $469 laptop are a sleek design, better-than-average battery life, and the ability to run Android apps on the 12.5-inch touch screen. The Core m3 processor doesn’t disappoint, either, but just don’t expect ultrabook-level performance.

HP Spectre x360

HP’s $1,099 Spectre x360 features a precise, machine-designed frame and a high-quality metallic finish that exudes class. With a bright and accurate 13.3-inch full-HD screen, a Bang & Olufsen quad-speaker setup, the latest i7 processors and a near-perfect keyboard in our tests, it's no wonder that it is our top-rated 2-in-1 laptop.

Lenovo Yoga 910 2-in-1

With the $1,049 Yoga 910, Lenovo engineered a successful 14-inch convertible device. With its phenomenal watchband hinge, brushed metal design and slim bezels, it is among the most sophisticated-looking entries. The 910’s excellent battery life and truly beautiful full-HD display complement a top-notch Kaby Lake i7 processor and 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15

The XPS 15 shares the same design as the XPS 13, so it should come as no surprise that the vivid colors and ultrasharp 4K resolution of its larger 15.6-inch screen accentuate its “floating” display effect. The $1,999 XPS 15’s raw computing power further impresses with a GTX 1050 GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, which can run the most intensive tasks and applications without issue.

ASUS Chromebook C202

Although it is the cheapest entry on our list at $199, the 11.6-inch C202 is one of the most durable. For young students or anyone who just wants a rugged and easily repairable laptop, this budget Chromebook features rubberized exterior edges, an excellent spill-resistant keyboard and 8 hours of battery life. Performance from the Intel Celeron processor and 4GB RAM is adequate for basic web browsing and document creation.

MacBook Pro 13

Between marveling at the $1,499 MacBook Pro 13’s excellent and accurate 13-inch Retina display and appreciating the improved butterfly keyboard, one could easily forget that its stellar specs include a 7th-Gen Core i5 processor and a 256GB SSD. With its solid build quality and portable design, this MacBook Pro is an attractive all-around performer.

Surface Book with Performance Base

With deeply integrated pen support, there is little doubt as to why the $2,500 Surface Book makes it to the top of our list for photo and multimedia editing. Designers will appreciate that Microsoft regularly adds new features and application support for the pen, in addition to the solid battery life, near-flawless 13.5-inch PixelSense display and speedy 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD.