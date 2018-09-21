Here's the Best HP Envy 13t Deal We've Ever Seen

Hot on the heels of yesterday's killer XPS deal, HP is slashing the price of its premium laptops.

For the next 48 hours, you can use the following coupons to save on some of our favorite HP laptops:

"15BMSM918" - 15 percent off $599+

"20BMSM918" - 20 percent off $799+

"25BMSM918" - 25 percent off $999+

After coupon, you can get systems like the HP Envy 13t for $799.99. That's the best deal we've ever seen for this Editors' Choice laptop.

With its all-metal chassis and 2.9-pound weight, the Envy 13t looks and performs like a champ. This configuration features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Its one of our favorite HP laptops and a solid choice for everyone from students to mainstream users.

Alternatively, cost-conscious gamers can use the same coupon to get the HP Omen 17t for $879.99. It features a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1050 2GB video card.

HP's sale is valid through September 22 only.