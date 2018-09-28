Apple's 12-inch MacBook Is $499 Off Today

macOS Mojave is officially here and if Apple's latest OS tweaks have you clamoring for a new laptop, Amazon might be able to help.

The online retailer is offering Apple's 12-inch MacBook with 256GB SSD in Gold or Rose Gold for $799.99. That's $499 off and the best price we've seen for this 2016 MacBook. By comparison, the cheapest refurb MacBook you can get from the Apple Store costs $1,099.

Buy on Amazon

It's worth noting that both MacBooks come with a Woot warranty (90 days). They're new in condition, but they were originally intended as warranty replacements and held by Apple.

Hardware-wise, these MacBooks feature a 12-inch 2304 x 1440 resolution IPS display, 1.1GHz Core m3-6Y30 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Although macOS 10.11.4 El Capitan is installed, Apple has confirmed that the 2016 MacBook will be able to run Mojave.

Power users should keep in mind that the 12-inch MacBook only has one USB-C port, which means that you should be prepared for the dongle life if you require more ports. It also relies on Apple's first-gen butterfly keyboard, which offers little travel and may take some getting used to.

Otherwise, this 2-pound laptop is the thinnest and lightest MacBook you'll find. Alternatively, if you prefer the current-gen MacBook, Best Buy has it on sale for $1,149.99 ($150 off).

Amazon's MacBook sale ends today at midnight.