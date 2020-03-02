Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones deal takes $95 off

Update March 2, 11:29 am: Newegg also offers the Sony WH-1000XM3's for the low price of $252 ($98 off).

Sony manufacturers some of the best wireless headphones out there and the WH-1000XM3s are a prime example. The release date of the next-gen Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones is imminent, which means the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3s are getting a generous price drop.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones for just $255 from Rakuten. Normally $349.99, that's $95 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancelling headphones. It's also $23 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

It's one of the best headphone deals available right now.

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $349 now $255 @ Rakuten

Act fast! You can score the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM3s for $255 at Rakuten They offer signature Sony sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life.

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are the best noise-cancelling headphones to buy. They feature comfortable earpads, 40mm drivers, 30-hour battery life, and top-notch noise cancellation.

In our sister site, Tom's Guide Sony WH-1000XM3 review, the headphones' class-leading sound and stellar noise cancellation earned them an Editor's Choice award.

In real-world use, the WH-1000XM3s silenced most of the noisy, bustling streets of midtown New York City. Thanks to their dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile, these headphones have the edge over the Bose QC35 IIs.

Sony WH-1000MX3s wireless headphones are a solid choice for anyone who prioritizes premium sound, comfort and top-notch noise cancellation.